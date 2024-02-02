Breakthrough Study Reveals Potential New Treatment for Diabetic Complications

In a significant medical breakthrough, a collaborative research team led by the University of Bristol has shed light on a potential new treatment for microvascular complications associated with diabetes, such as diabetic eye and kidney disease. The study, published in Cardiovascular Diabetology, underscores the adverse impact diabetes has on the body's microvasculature, even when blood glucose levels are efficiently managed.

Unlocking the Mysteries of Microvasculature

Diabetic complications can severely affect small blood vessels, leading to conditions that may cause blindness and kidney failure. The research team has zeroed in on the glycocalyx, a protective lining of blood vessels that is damaged due to diabetes. This damage can trigger dire microvascular complications.

A New Hope in Heparanase Inhibitors

Using mouse models, the researchers discovered that preventing damage to the glycocalyx could halt the progression of diabetic eye and kidney disease. This prevention is made possible through a new type of drug called a 'heparanase inhibitor'. Heparanase is an enzyme that damages the glycocalyx, and its inhibitors are designed to stop this harm, offering a ray of hope for millions suffering from diabetes.

From Research to Medication

The researchers have developed a novel class of heparanase inhibitors with potential for future development as medication for patients with diabetes. Dr. Rebecca Foster, the senior author, and Dr. Monica Gamez, the corresponding author, both from the University of Bristol, expressed optimism about the implications of their study for diabetes treatment. The study, funded by the Medical Research Council, holds promise for advancing these inhibitors to clinical use, potentially benefiting a significant portion of the adult population affected by diabetes.