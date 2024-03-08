Breaking Barriers: UAE's 'Women of Progress' Campaign Highlights Female Achievements

Determination. Resilience. Progress. These attributes characterize the successful individuals spotlighted in Franklin Templeton's latest video campaign, 'Women of Progress,' developed in collaboration with Mashable Middle East. This series celebrates the remarkable journeys of women in the United Arab Emirates who have defied norms, shattered stereotypes, and excelled in their fields, showcasing their stories across four inspiring episodes.

Advertisment

Trailblazing Women Leading Change

The 'Women of Progress' series introduces us to visionary women like Saana Azzam, founder and CEO of MENA Speakers, and Latifa Bin Haider, founder of Baytukum. Their stories, along with those of Areej Al Hammadi, a UAE women's national football team member, and Kamiya Jani, founder of Curly Tales, embody the spirit of determination and resilience. Each woman has made significant strides in industries traditionally dominated by men, challenging societal expectations and inspiring others to pursue their dreams against all odds.

Empowering Future Generations

Sammar Verma, CEO of Mashable Middle East, and Balaaji Vaidyanathan, Director - Marketing, CEEMEA at Franklin Templeton, both highlighted the importance of the 'Women of Progress' campaign. They emphasized its alignment with the UAE's vision for innovation, diversity, and gender equality, underscoring the transformative power of women in leadership roles. Through their stories, the campaign aims to motivate viewers to embrace courage, passion, and perseverance in the pursuit of their goals.

The 'Women of Progress' series not only celebrates the accomplishments of these extraordinary women but also aligns with the UAE's broader goals of fostering a society that values diversity and gender equality. By highlighting these stories, Franklin Templeton and Mashable Middle East hope to inspire individuals to support and nurture progress, emphasizing that it is a continuous journey rather than a destination.