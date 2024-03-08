Breaking Barriers: Shrijanshil Mahila Sanstha, Nepal's All-Female Band, Defies Caste and Gender Norms

In Nepal, a country deeply ingrained in traditions and caste systems, Shanti Chaudhari and the all-female band, Shrijanshil Mahila Sanstha, are pioneering a cultural revolution. Overcoming familial and societal opposition, these women are not only preserving Nepal's musical heritage but also challenging the gender and caste discrimination that persists in their society.

Advertisment

Formation and Challenges

Formed in 2021, Shrijanshil Mahila Sanstha, or the Self-Reliant Women's Group, emerged as a beacon of change in a society where women's participation in music, especially from certain castes, was frowned upon. The band, comprising members from various castes, was initially tutored by Dalit musicians, belonging to the lowest caste and often subjected to discrimination. Bal Kumari Bhusal, the band's founder, faced criticism for setting up the band, which now performs a range of songs from religious to folk and popular tunes, at various ceremonies across Kathmandu.

Empowerment Through Music

Advertisment

The band's journey is not just about music; it's a testament to women's empowerment in Nepal. Despite the challenges, including opposition from family members and societal norms, these women have found independence and a sense of identity through their music. With performances that earn them $30-40 per show, the members, who were previously confined to domestic roles, now experience a broader world beyond their homes. Their story is one of resilience, showcasing how cultural practices can evolve and adapt in the face of modern challenges.

Impact on Society and Culture

The significance of Shrijanshil Mahila Sanstha extends beyond their musical achievements. By breaking into a traditionally male-dominated and caste-restricted field, they are setting a precedent for future generations. The band's success challenges the patriarchal norms of Nepalese society and offers a glimmer of hope towards a more inclusive future. While Nepal has made progress with more progressive laws aimed at reducing gender discrimination, the story of Shrijanshil Mahila Sanstha highlights the ongoing struggle for equality and the powerful role of art in societal change.

As Shrijanshil Mahila Sanstha continues to captivate audiences with their melodies, their story resonates far beyond the borders of Nepal. It serves as a reminder of the transformative power of music and the enduring spirit of those who dare to challenge the status quo. Through their courage and talent, these women are not only preserving a cherished cultural tradition but are also forging a path towards greater gender and caste equity in Nepal.