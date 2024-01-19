Breakbeat Media Returns: Dave Mays Resolves Legal Dispute with Funny Marco

In a significant turn of events, Breakbeat Media's founder, Dave Mays, recently resolved a legal dispute with entertainer Funny Marco. The contention revolved around a breach of contract lawsuit filed against Marco for reposting interviews to his own channel, Cornbread TV. This lawsuit, a notable point of dispute throughout the previous year, was dismissed with prejudice, indicating it cannot be refiled.

An Opportunity for Breakbeat Media

The settlement has paved the way for Breakbeat Media to release new episodes for the first time in over a year. Dave Mays, in his quest to document the history of rap culture, has lined up interviews with distinguished figures such as Bill Bellamy, DaMona 'Don't Call Me White Girl' Love, and Bubba Dub.

Expanding the Horizon

Mays is not stopping with just interviews. He has been working on the 'Collect Call' podcast featuring Suge Knight, who is currently incarcerated. The platform recently hosted Katt Williams, who premiered a Ludacris diss track. This move is part of Breakbeat Media's strategy to expand its roster and enhance the channel's offerings.

Impact on the Entertainment Industry

The resolution of the lawsuit and the renewed energy at Breakbeat Media is likely to have far-reaching implications in the entertainment industry. It is a testament to Mays' unwavering commitment to presenting an authentic representation of rap culture. The addition of new interviews and the broader roster stand as testimony to Breakbeat Media's resilience and adaptability.