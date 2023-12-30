en English
BNN Newsroom

Brazen Daylight Robbery at Michael Hill Store in Auckland’s LynnMall

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:12 am EST
Brazen Daylight Robbery at Michael Hill Store in Auckland's LynnMall

On an otherwise ordinary morning at Auckland’s LynnMall, the calm was shattered as two masked males stormed into a Michael Hill jewelry store. Armed with hammers, they smashed display cases and grabbed several items before making a swift exit. The theft, which occurred around 11:15 am, saw the perpetrators escape through the underground car park in a stolen black Toyota Mark X.

Seeking the Offenders

In the aftermath of the brazen burglary, the police are seeking information that could lead to the identification and apprehension of the culprits. Witnesses to the incident or anyone with potentially crucial information are encouraged to contact the police or provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers.

A Troubling Trend

This is not an isolated incident for the LynnMall store. A similar occurrence took place in July, sparking concerns about a troubling trend. The Takapuna store had to permanently close its doors due to repeated ram-raids, indicating that Michael Hill outlets have been targeted frequently in recent times.

Heightened Security Measures

Responding to this string of robberies, Michael Hill has ramped up its security apparatus. Innovations include fog cannons that release a dense mist to hinder visibility and DNA tracking sprays. Although primarily installed in Auckland stores, these measures have been activated several times during closed hours, demonstrating a proactive approach to deterring potential thieves.

As Auckland and the rest of New Zealand bid farewell to 2023, the events of the year, such as this aggravated burglary, serve as reminders of the challenges we face. However, they also highlight our resilience and the continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of our communities.

BNN Newsroom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

