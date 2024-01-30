Branford Marsalis Takes the Baton as Artistic Director at the Ellis Marsalis Center

In an orchestration of generational legacy and cultural enrichment, Grammy-winning jazz virtuoso Branford Marsalis is poised to inherit the role of artistic director at the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans. This position was previously held by his late father, the iconic Ellis Marsalis, who succumbed to COVID-19 complications in 2020.

The announcement comes during a ceremony graced by philanthropic stalwarts, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Ford Foundation President Darren Walker. The Marsalis family, deeply intertwined with the jazz scene of New Orleans, has each of its members etching indelible contributions to the genre. Ellis Marsalis, however, transcended his performances with legendary musicians to become an acclaimed jazz educator, molding many celebrated artists.

A Beacon of Hope in the 9th Ward

Situated in the 9th Ward, a region still recuperating from the devastating impact of Hurricane Katrina, the center serves as an oasis of music education and mentorship. It aims to fan the flames of intellectual curiosity among underserved youth, providing them a platform to engage with and learn from music's transformative power.

Branford Marsalis looks to uphold his father's enduring legacy, emphasizing an expansive education that reaches beyond the realm of music. His vision includes imparting skills ranging from sound engineering to computer coding. Migrating from Durham, North Carolina, Marsalis is returning to his roots in New Orleans, armed with a philosophy of improvisation and a resolute dedication to the arts and education. His appointment marks a significant stride for both the music center and the Marsalis lineage, intertwining their futures in a symphony of cultural preservation and educational innovation.