Brandon Jenner Talks Parenting and Relationship with Kylie Jenner

Brandon Jenner, the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, opened up about his relationship with his half-sister Kylie Jenner in a recent interview. In an endearing revelation, he shared that his three children have met with Kylie's two children, though their families have not spent much time together due to their hectic schedules. Nonetheless, Brandon expressed a heartfelt intention to have the cousins bond more in the future.

Brandon Jenner's Family Life and Parenting Approach

Brandon shares twin boys, Bo and Sam, aged 3, with his current wife Cayley Jenner. He also has an 8-year-old daughter, Eva, from his previous marriage to Leah James. On the other hand, Kylie Jenner, daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner, is a mother to a 5-year-old daughter, Stormi, and a 23-month-old son, Aire, with her ex-partner Travis Scott.

The topic came up as part of the promotional activities for Brandon and Cayley Jenner's new UnchainedTV series, 'At Home With the Jenners.' The series aims to give fans an intimate look into their lives, including Brandon's approach to parenting.

Reflection on Parenting and Relationship with Caitlyn Jenner

In the interview, Brandon Jenner reflected on his approach to parenting, emphasizing the importance of being a present father for his children, prioritizing them above all else. This perspective seems to stem from his resolve to parent differently from Caitlyn Jenner, a sentiment he expressed after his brother Brody Jenner became a father last year.

Brandon also discussed his improved relationship with Caitlyn Jenner, providing insights into the transformative journey they have embarked on together as father and son. This revelation underscores the family's continuous pursuit of stronger bonds, despite the challenges of their fast-paced lives.