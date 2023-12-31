en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Brake Failure Leads to Unusual Incident in Bhagalpur, Bihar

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:15 am EST
Brake Failure Leads to Unusual Incident in Bhagalpur, Bihar

On the streets of Bhagalpur, Bihar, a truck transporting a train coach met an unfortunate fate due to an alleged brake failure. The incident, which unfolded on Ulta Pul, miraculously resulted in no reported injuries or casualties, turning what could have been a tragic event into a strange spectacle. Further details surrounding the incident are still pending, with an investigation underway to understand the full circumstances of the brake failure and the accident it led to.

Unforeseen Brake Failure

The incident, striking in its unexpectedness, revolves around a brake failure that led to the accident. The truck, burdened with the hefty load of a train coach, was navigating the streets when its brakes reportedly failed. The exact sequence of events post the brake failure leading to the accident is yet to be unravelled as investigators delve into the details.

In the Nick of Time

In what can only be defined as a close call, the accident resulted in no injuries or casualties. The absence of such a tragic outcome in an event involving a large moving vehicle, such as a truck, and a weighty object, such as a train coach, is nothing short of a miracle. The Ulta Pul area, where the accident occurred, breathed a collective sigh of relief as the news of no injuries filtered through.

Investigation Underway

As the dust settles on the spectacle, the focus now shifts to the investigation. The immediate task at hand is to understand the circumstances under which the brake failure occurred. This incident, while fortunately not fatal, serves as a stark reminder of the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and the potential hazards of neglecting the same. As the situation continues to be observed and investigated, more information is expected to come to light regarding this unusual incident.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Registration for SSC GD Recruitment 2024 Concludes Today: Over 26,000 Vacancies on Offer

By Bijay Laxmi

Yvonne Strahovski Welcomes Third Son, Shares Experience of Balancing Motherhood and Acting

By Geeta Pillai

India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases on Eve of New Year's

By Dil Bar Irshad

International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

By Nitish Verma

Adoree Jackson Celebrates First Career Pick-Six Amidst New York Giants ...
@BNN Newsroom · 18 seconds
Adoree Jackson Celebrates First Career Pick-Six Amidst New York Giants ...
heart comment 0
Eight Lives Lost in Tragic Eldoret-Nakuru Highway Accident: A Call for Improved Road Safety

By Israel Ojoko

Eight Lives Lost in Tragic Eldoret-Nakuru Highway Accident: A Call for Improved Road Safety
Wale Thompson on Youthful Looks and Musical Proficiency: A Corroborating Scientific Perspective

By Nimrah Khatoon

Wale Thompson on Youthful Looks and Musical Proficiency: A Corroborating Scientific Perspective
Carl Smith’s Unwavering NHS Service Recognized in New Year’s Honours List

By Safak Costu

Carl Smith's Unwavering NHS Service Recognized in New Year's Honours List
Uttarakhand CM Announces Implementation of Uniform Civil Code

By Dil Bar Irshad

Uttarakhand CM Announces Implementation of Uniform Civil Code
Latest Headlines
World News
Adoree Jackson Celebrates First Career Pick-Six Amidst New York Giants' Changing Dynamics
38 seconds
Adoree Jackson Celebrates First Career Pick-Six Amidst New York Giants' Changing Dynamics
Wale Thompson on Youthful Looks and Musical Proficiency: A Corroborating Scientific Perspective
39 seconds
Wale Thompson on Youthful Looks and Musical Proficiency: A Corroborating Scientific Perspective
Carl Smith's Unwavering NHS Service Recognized in New Year's Honours List
1 min
Carl Smith's Unwavering NHS Service Recognized in New Year's Honours List
Uttarakhand CM Announces Implementation of Uniform Civil Code
1 min
Uttarakhand CM Announces Implementation of Uniform Civil Code
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Artemi Panarin's Hat Trick Powers Rangers to Victory, Eyes on Hart Trophy
3 mins
Artemi Panarin's Hat Trick Powers Rangers to Victory, Eyes on Hart Trophy
FUTA Graduate Establishes NGO to Aid Indigent Patients
3 mins
FUTA Graduate Establishes NGO to Aid Indigent Patients
Vince Carter Nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame
3 mins
Vince Carter Nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame
Kentucky Nurse Lucinda Mullins Displays Resilience After Quadruple Amputation
4 mins
Kentucky Nurse Lucinda Mullins Displays Resilience After Quadruple Amputation
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
10 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
6 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
13 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
14 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
15 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app