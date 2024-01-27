Bradford Swimming Teams Face Clearview: Individual Victories Emerge Amidst Team Losses

In a display of sheer determination and unity, the Bradford swimming teams faced a challenging competition against Clearview. Despite the overall team losses, with the boys team experiencing a 119-47 defeat and the girls team sustaining a 96-52 loss, individual swimmers emerged victorious in their respective events, demonstrating the strength and spirit of the team.

Individual Victories Shine Through

While the team outcomes did not favour Bradford, several Lady Owls took home first-place finishes, a testament to their skill and tenacity. Standout swimmer Karsyn Gracey-Dalton achieved first place in both the 200-yard Individual Medley and the 100-yard Breaststroke. Not to be outdone, Isabella Rhoades excelled in the 500-yard Freestyle and the 100-yard Backstroke. The Lady Owls also triumphed in the 200-yard Medley Relay and the 200-yard Freestyle Relay, further showcasing the talent within the team.

Boys Team Finds Success

Despite the team loss, the starting Owls' boys team claimed victories in the 100-yard Backstroke by Steven Williams and the 400-yard Freestyle Relay. These victories, though individual, were a reflection of the team's hard work and commitment.

Team Camaraderie and Community Involvement

Bradford's head coach, Erika Close, lauded the team's camaraderie and their commitment to self-improvement. Emphasizing that improvement and unity were more important than winning, Close praised the swimmers for their community involvement, especially their participation in the Special Olympics. The team's dedication to service positions them not just as athletes, but as role models within their community.