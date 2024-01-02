Brackenridge to Demolish Blighted Buildings, Paving Way for Renewal

Brackenridge, a small borough nestled in Allegheny County, is preparing to tear down three derelict buildings, a significant stride in their fight against property blight. This action is made possible by funds from state Act 152, a legislation designed to combat property blight by creating a demolition fund sourced from additional charges on deeds and mortgages. Brackenridge is one of 24 chosen municipalities in the county to receive this funding, a strategic move aimed at clearing the path for new developments, enhancing tax revenue, and improving the borough’s aesthetic appeal.

Demolition Initiative: A Catalyst for Change

The borough council is positively buzzing with anticipation, expecting these lots to be a magnet for new investors and businesses. The three buildings targeted for demolition, residing at 1040, 1042, and 1066 Brackenridge Avenue, are long-vacant structures deemed unsafe for habitation. Their removal is a significant part of a larger initiative aimed at revitalizing Brackenridge Avenue, once a bustling main street, now marred by the specter of urban decay.

Act 152: An Investment in Future

Altogether, the county has disbursed $1.4 million this year to tear down 58 structures scattered throughout the region, including blighted buildings in nearby municipalities like Oakmont and Verona. Since its initiation, the Act 152 program has invested more than $5.5 million towards the removal of 250 structures, a testament to the state’s commitment to urban renewal and community development.

A Strategic Allocation of Resources

Brackenridge officials face the demanding task of strategically allocating the limited funds they have to tackle the issue of blighted buildings within the borough. Yet, they remain optimistic, recognizing that every demolished structure is a step towards a more prosperous and attractive town. The ongoing demolition project is a testament to the fact that even the smallest communities can make significant strides in combating urban decay, given the right resources and a shared vision for a better future.