en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Brackenridge to Demolish Blighted Buildings, Paving Way for Renewal

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Brackenridge to Demolish Blighted Buildings, Paving Way for Renewal

Brackenridge, a small borough nestled in Allegheny County, is preparing to tear down three derelict buildings, a significant stride in their fight against property blight. This action is made possible by funds from state Act 152, a legislation designed to combat property blight by creating a demolition fund sourced from additional charges on deeds and mortgages. Brackenridge is one of 24 chosen municipalities in the county to receive this funding, a strategic move aimed at clearing the path for new developments, enhancing tax revenue, and improving the borough’s aesthetic appeal.

Demolition Initiative: A Catalyst for Change

The borough council is positively buzzing with anticipation, expecting these lots to be a magnet for new investors and businesses. The three buildings targeted for demolition, residing at 1040, 1042, and 1066 Brackenridge Avenue, are long-vacant structures deemed unsafe for habitation. Their removal is a significant part of a larger initiative aimed at revitalizing Brackenridge Avenue, once a bustling main street, now marred by the specter of urban decay.

Act 152: An Investment in Future

Altogether, the county has disbursed $1.4 million this year to tear down 58 structures scattered throughout the region, including blighted buildings in nearby municipalities like Oakmont and Verona. Since its initiation, the Act 152 program has invested more than $5.5 million towards the removal of 250 structures, a testament to the state’s commitment to urban renewal and community development.

A Strategic Allocation of Resources

Brackenridge officials face the demanding task of strategically allocating the limited funds they have to tackle the issue of blighted buildings within the borough. Yet, they remain optimistic, recognizing that every demolished structure is a step towards a more prosperous and attractive town. The ongoing demolition project is a testament to the fact that even the smallest communities can make significant strides in combating urban decay, given the right resources and a shared vision for a better future.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Keran Valley's Kundian and Pathroo Villages Receive First-Time Grid Connectivity

By Dil Bar Irshad

Montgomery County Property to be Auctioned Due to Deed of Trust Default

By BNN Correspondents

Arada Enters Dubai Real Estate Market with Major Acquisition

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Cardi B Clarifies Relationship Status with Offset After New Year's Eve Encounter

By Nimrah Khatoon

EFJ Reports 108 Journalists Imprisoned in Europe, Calls for Stronger P ...
@BNN Newsroom · 23 mins
EFJ Reports 108 Journalists Imprisoned in Europe, Calls for Stronger P ...
heart comment 0
Pope Francis Calls for Embracing Diversity within Christian Faith

By Dil Bar Irshad

Pope Francis Calls for Embracing Diversity within Christian Faith
Taylor Wimpey West Scotland Bolsters St Vincent’s Hospice with Significant Donation and Refurbishment

By BNN Correspondents

Taylor Wimpey West Scotland Bolsters St Vincent's Hospice with Significant Donation and Refurbishment
ECCB Seeks Suppliers for the Next Iteration of DCash, its Central Bank Digital Currency

By Geeta Pillai

ECCB Seeks Suppliers for the Next Iteration of DCash, its Central Bank Digital Currency
Minnesota Considers Building Code Modification to Allow Taller Single-Staircase Buildings

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Minnesota Considers Building Code Modification to Allow Taller Single-Staircase Buildings
Latest Headlines
World News
MorningLine: Chef Laura Rodriguez Advocates for Food as Medicine
18 seconds
MorningLine: Chef Laura Rodriguez Advocates for Food as Medicine
NIDCOM Warns Against Fraudulent Diaspora Groups, Singles Out NDF
35 seconds
NIDCOM Warns Against Fraudulent Diaspora Groups, Singles Out NDF
RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest
38 seconds
RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest
Marine Nationale: The Rising Star of National Hunt Racing
50 seconds
Marine Nationale: The Rising Star of National Hunt Racing
Nigeria's North-Central Governors Visit Plateau State, Extend Support with N100 Million Donation
59 seconds
Nigeria's North-Central Governors Visit Plateau State, Extend Support with N100 Million Donation
J&K National Conference Criticizes Administration for Failing to Provide Basic Amenities
1 min
J&K National Conference Criticizes Administration for Failing to Provide Basic Amenities
New Year's Day Marks Arrival of First Baby of 2024 at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston
1 min
New Year's Day Marks Arrival of First Baby of 2024 at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston
Inside UnitedHealth Group Practices and New Medicare Appeals Process
2 mins
Inside UnitedHealth Group Practices and New Medicare Appeals Process
Edappadi K. Palaniswami Criticizes Proposed Hike in Property Name Transfer Fees
3 mins
Edappadi K. Palaniswami Criticizes Proposed Hike in Property Name Transfer Fees
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
28 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
37 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app