Boys Town's Legacy of Integration: How Father Flanagan Built America's First Integrated Community

When President Harry S. Truman visited Boys Town in June 1948, he was welcomed by a diverse group of boys, symbolizing the integrated community founded by Rev. Edward J. Flanagan in Nebraska. This visit highlighted Boys Town's role as a pioneer in racial integration during a time when segregation was the norm across America. Heather Fryer, a former Creighton University history professor, emphasizes that Boys Town represented an unparalleled model of non-discrimination and equality, challenging prevailing racial prejudices.

Establishing an Integrated Community

Founded in 1917 by Father Flanagan, Boys Town became an exceptional example of racial integration and social equality. Flanagan's vision was to create a space where every child, irrespective of race, creed, or religion, was treated as a brother. This principle of non-discrimination was not only promoted but was a lived experience in Boys Town. The community saw children of different racial backgrounds living, studying, and growing together, defying the widespread segregation present in the rest of the country. Fryer's research underscores Boys Town's unique status as perhaps the first fully integrated community in the United States.

Challenging Segregation

The integration at Boys Town was a direct challenge to the segregationist norms of the time. Notably, even before major cities in the U.S. elected Black mayors, Boys Town had already elected a Black mayor, showcasing its progressive stance on racial equality. The community's inclusive practices extended beyond its boundaries, as Boys Town's sports teams and bands faced and overcame racial discrimination during their travels. These experiences contrasted sharply with the segregation they bypassed within their community, highlighting Boys Town's unique social experiment in integration.

Legacy and Recognition

Truman's visit to Boys Town and his subsequent executive order to desegregate the U.S. military underscore the broader impact of Boys Town's model of integration. Fryer suggests that while there is no direct evidence linking Truman's decision to his Boys Town visit, the president's exposure to such an integrated environment could not have been insignificant. As the Vatican reviews Father Flanagan's candidacy for sainthood, Fryer believes that Boys Town's success in establishing a truly desegregated community stands as a miraculous achievement in America's racial history. Boys Town's legacy continues to inspire, proving that respect and equality can thrive even in the most challenging societal contexts.