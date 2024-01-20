Box Office Slump Continues; 'I.S.S.' Opens with Modest Earnings

The cinema industry experienced a downturn this past weekend, with a 3-day total gross of $68 million, marking an 8% decline compared to the same period in the previous year. The slump can be attributed to a combination of factors including lingering effects of dual strikes and the typical January slump.

Modest Opening for 'I.S.S.'

The weekend's only wide release was the space thriller 'I.S.S.', featuring a star-studded cast including Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, and John Gallagher, Jr. Despite opening across 2,520 theaters, the film garnered only $3.3 million. Some media outlets were quick to label it a 'bomb', however, the financial success of 'I.S.S.' is not strictly tied to box office performance.

Bleecker Street's Business Model

Bleecker Street, the film's distributor, has adopted a post-pandemic approach that anticipates modest openings and focuses on revenue generated through home entertainment windows. The company's business model ensures profitability through a controlled promotional spend and ancillary revenue streams. Consequently, 'I.S.S.' is projected to gross around $10 million overall, with $5-7 million anticipated from the final box office tally.

Critics and Audience Reaction

Critics awarded 'I.S.S.' a 62% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience, however, was less enthusiastic, giving it a C- CinemaScore. The majority of the audience comprised of men aged between 18 and 34, with the largest demographic being 25-34 year olds.

Other Notable Performances

Amid the lack of event films, 'Queen Rock Montreal', an Imax event, provided a breath of fresh air, earning an impressive $1.72 million from merely 387 screens. It showed particular strength in Canada and major US cities. NEON's 'Origin', a drama directed by Ava DuVernay, opened in limited release with promising results, raking in an estimated $833K from 125 theaters. The film received a warm welcome, scoring an 81% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.