Botswana Law Society Council to Boycott 2024 Legal Year Opening Over Unresolved Issues

The Law Society of Botswana Council (LSB Council), in a move that speaks volumes about the current state of the judiciary in the country, has announced its decision to abstain from the 2024 Opening of the Legal Year. This protest action is an expression of the Council's growing dissatisfaction with the Administration of Justice's (AoJ) communication practices, and their perceived failure to address longstanding issues which the Council believes are eroding public confidence in the judiciary.

In an attempt to address their grievances, the Council had previously met with the Chief Justice, the former Chief Registrar, and several High Court judges in early 2023. The purpose of these meetings was to discuss mutual concerns and work towards rebuilding a strained relationship. However, despite agreements for regular quarterly meetings to be held, the Council states that these have been consistently cancelled or postponed by the AoJ, leaving them uninformed about any progress in resolving the issues they had earlier raised.

Implications for the Judiciary and Public Trust

The Council's decision to boycott the opening of the 2024 legal year is a significant statement about the perceived decline in the integrity of Botswana's judiciary. It suggests a belief that the judiciary's image and the public's trust in this arm of the State are at an all-time low. This belief is further supported by allegations of judges receiving bribes and some judges writing judgments for others - serious charges that cast a long shadow over the legal processes in the country.

Among the Council's list of grievances is the collapse of the judicial case management system. This system, which has reportedly been dysfunctional for years, is seen as a critical issue. The failure of this system not only disrupts the smooth functioning of the judiciary but also raises severe concerns about the integrity of the country’s legal processes, further undermining public trust in the judiciary.