BNN Newsroom

Boston’s BPDA Faces Lawsuit Over Controversial Housing Project

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:19 pm EST
Boston's BPDA Faces Lawsuit Over Controversial Housing Project

In a pivotal development that highlights the complexities of urban development and community interests, the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) finds itself embroiled in a lawsuit over a recently approved housing project. The 72-unit housing development, proposed at 150 Centre St—the current site of the Fitzpatrick Bros. auto-body shop—has sparked controversy and legal action from the Epiphany School, a local educational institute dedicated to serving economically disadvantaged students.

Contentious Development and Community Opposition

The project, helmed by the development company Trinity, received approval from the BPDA board despite significant opposition from neighbors over the size of the development. The apartments are slated to cater to a range of incomes, from 30 percent to 120 percent of the area median income. However, the Epiphany School has challenged the BPDA’s decision, arguing that the site was wrongly classified as ‘substandard and decadent’ and that the BPDA did not adequately justify the zoning deviations granted to Trinity.

Lawsuit Raises Crucial Questions

The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk Superior Court, suggests that the BPDA has overstepped its permit-granting authority. Moreover, the school has expressed concerns about the potential impact of the project on property values and an easement it utilizes. The Fitzpatrick Bros. site, due to its proximity to Shawmut station, has been a point of interest for housing developers. This comes in the wake of the BPDA’s ‘Squares and Streets’ rezoning initiative, which aims to permit housing projects near transportation hubs without requiring a zoning variance. Yet, this project has left many questioning the balance between development and community needs.

Concerns Over Community-Building Ethos

Rev. John H Finley IV, the founding head of the Epiphany School, has publicly criticized the project, arguing it does not align with the community-building ethos expressed by Mayor Wu. Legal challenges against the BPDA board are relatively rare compared to those against Boston’s Zoning Board of Appeal, making this a case of significant interest. Both the BPDA and Trinity have declined to comment on the lawsuit, and the Fitzpatrick Bros. have not responded to requests for comment.

In the face of rapid urban development, this lawsuit underscores the importance of ensuring projects align with community interests, respect local ecosystems, and adhere to the principles of sustainable development. As the situation unfolds, the outcomes could have far-reaching implications for future housing developments in Boston and beyond.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

