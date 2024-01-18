Boston Properties: A Giant Amid Challenges, ‘Hold’ Rating with $72 Target

Boston Properties (BXP), one of the largest office landlords in the United States, has recently seen a 35% surge in stock price, a result of optimistic market expectations for a dovish Federal Reserve in 2024. However, this optimism may be premature, given the current challenges in the U.S. office market.

Challenges in the U.S. Office Market

As reported by Colliers in 3Q23, the U.S. office market is grappling with negative net absorption, high vacancy rates, and a hesitant return to office work. The metro Boston office market, for instance, witnessed a significant decline in 2023. Net Absorption in the last quarter totaled below negative 700,000 square feet, marking the largest annual decline on record. Overall vacancy and availability increased to 19.3% and 24.5% respectively, reflecting the tough market conditions. However, a diverse performance pattern is observed across different markets. While some markets like Dallas-Fort Worth and South Florida are showing occupancy gains, others like San Francisco are experiencing significant losses. This highlights a shift from “blue” to “red” states.

The Performance of Boston Properties

Despite this challenging environment, BXP, with strong exposure in markets such as Boston, New York, and San Francisco, has managed to sustain. It houses notable tenants including tech and financial giants and has achieved its leasing target for 2023. Its occupancy rates remain stable, and financials are strong, with a net leverage ratio of 7.3x and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 2.5x. Moreover, BXP maintains a healthy dividend yield of 5.6%, with a low risk of a cut due to a payout ratio of 81.9% of funds available for distribution (FAD).

Outlook and Fair Price Target

Despite these positive indicators, uncertainty looms due to the high-interest rate environment and ongoing challenges in the office real estate sector. A cautious stance is maintained with a ‘Hold’ rating on BXP, considering a fair price target of $72. The path forward for BXP and the overall U.S. office market will largely depend on the evolution of the Federal Reserve’s stance, the return to office work, and the regional shifts in commercial activity.