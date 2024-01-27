Boston Neighborhoods Embrace Winter with Community Events

Community and wellness events are bracing the winter's chill, bringing warmth to Boston neighborhoods. Resources, festivities, and important information are being shared to aid residents during this frosty season. The Fenway/Kenmore Healthy Neighborhood Initiative, known for its commitment to community well-being, will host a Resource Fair on January 27 at the local YMCA. A mix of health and wellness information, community resources, snacks, and drinks will be offered, adding to the charm are enticing raffle prizes.

The SoWa Artists Guild's Final Sunday

On the artistic front, the SoWa Artists Guild is gearing up for its final SoWa Sunday in January and has also announced a lineup of events for February. These include the much-anticipated SoWa First Friday and additional SoWa Sundays, providing an opportunity for the community to engage with local artists and their creations.

Free Skating at Frog Pond

In an effort to keep the community spirit alive despite the winter season, the Friends of the Public Garden are sponsoring free skating on January 28 at the Frog Pond located in the iconic Boston Common. To sweeten the deal, free skate rentals and hot cocoa will also be available for all participants.

The Esplanade Association's Virtual Meeting

Attention to safety is not being compromised, with a virtual meeting to discuss improvements at Esplanade entrances scheduled for February 1. Organized by the Esplanade Association, the meeting aims to ensure safe and convenient access to one of Boston's most cherished green spaces.

South End Branch Library's Evolution

A meeting focused on the future of the South End Branch Library, hosted by city officials and project architects, is slated for February 12. This virtual discussion will shed light on the plans and the anticipated transformation of this important community institution.

2024 Youth Flag Football League

Meanwhile, the Boston Parks & Recreation Department has kicked off the 2024 Youth Flag Football League. Registrations are now open for various age divisions, encouraging young Bostonians to engage in friendly competition and team spirit.

Preventing Frozen Pipes in Cold Weather

As a response to the winter season, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission is offering valuable tips to prevent frozen pipes, mitigating damage and inconvenience in Boston homes.

Meal Vendors Needed

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston is on the lookout for meal vendors for their Child and Adult Care Food Program. The bid submission deadline is set for February 16, 2024, offering a chance for local food businesses to contribute to this pivotal program.