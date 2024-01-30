Borno State Sees Child Health Improvement, Regional Disparities Persist

Health and nutritional status in Borno State, Nigeria, has shown significant improvement according to the findings of the Community Sentinel Surveillance. A comprehensive sample-census methodology was deployed across the state, involving data collection from five settlements in each of the 139 accessible wards across 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs). The data unveiled an overall Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) rate of 4.4% among children aged 6-59 months, marking a notable decrease of 5.0% from the previous assessment. The Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) rate also dipped to 1.0%, down by 1.2% since the last cycle.

Despite the overall progress, certain LGAs such as Monguno and Ngala exhibited higher GAM rates of 15% and above, with Damboa LGA closely following at 10.9%. SAM rates of 2.0% and above were observed in four LGAs including Magumeri, Monguno, Ngala, and Nganzai. This disparity underscores the necessity for targeted interventions in these areas.

Youngest Age Group Shows Improvement

In the most vulnerable age group of children (6-23 months), the rates of GAM and SAM decreased to 9.2% and 2.4%, respectively. This decline is indicative of the success of ongoing efforts to combat malnutrition among the state's youngest inhabitants.

An analysis of diarrhea incidence among the children revealed further areas of concern. Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, and Mobbar LGAs reported the highest rates above 10% for the 6-59 months age group. For the younger age group (6-23 months), Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, and Monguno LGAs showed rates exceeding 10%, while other LGAs reported rates below this threshold. These findings emphasize the ongoing public health challenges in these regions.