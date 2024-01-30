Borno State Governor Warns Newly Sworn-In Chairmen Against Absenteeism

In a decisive move aimed at improving governance, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has issued an unequivocal directive to the 27 newly sworn-in local government area chairmen. At the noteworthy swearing-in ceremony in Maiduguri, Zulum enforced the importance of regular presence at local government headquarters, stating that absenteeism would be treated as an impeachable offense.

Biometric Attendance System to Check Absenteeism

To ensure adherence to his directive, Zulum announced the implementation of a biometric attendance system for monitoring the chairmen's presence. This system requires the chairmen to check-in via thumbprint at specified times. Prof. Babagana Zulum also hinted at the possibility of making unscheduled visits to the local government headquarters to ensure compliance.

Spreading Development Across Local Government Areas

Further, Zulum urged the chairmen to concentrate on expanding development throughout the local government areas. He insisted on no excuses for inaction, instructing the chairmen to collaborate with all stakeholders in fostering the development of their respective local governments and the state as a whole. Infrastructure development, socio-economic growth, and improved living standards in the local areas were highlighted as priority areas of focus.

Aligning with Government Objectives

The governor also called on the newly appointed permanent secretaries and special advisers, urging them to align their work with the cardinal objectives and policies of the government. The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Sugun Mai Meke, echoed Zulum's sentiments, urging the chairmen to serve with prudence, responsibility, transparency, and accountability.

The swearing-in ceremony took place amidst security challenges in the state, marking the second such event within a span of five years. This is a testament to the resilience of the administration and its commitment to ensuring governance at the grassroots level, despite the odds. The ceremony, attended by a myriad of government and political officials, served as a platform for the newly sworn-in officials to voice their commitment and express their gratitude.