Bombay High Court Awaits Replies on Petition for Living Will Custodians

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:31 am EST
India’s Supreme Court paved the way for passive euthanasia by easing the requirements for executing a living will—legal documentation specifying a person’s wishes for medical treatment, including decisions on pain management or organ donation, should they become terminally ill or enter a permanent vegetative state. The court recognized the right to die with dignity as a fundamental right, permitting mentally capable adults to refuse medical treatment or life support. However, the implementation of this revolutionary decision stumbled over a critical hurdle—the absence of a designated custodian for living wills, which compromised their legal status and obstructed many from exercising their rights.

The Petition for Compliance

In response to this bottleneck, a petition spearheaded by Datar has been lodged, pressing for adherence to the Supreme Court order that mandated local authorities to assign custodians for living wills and state governments to nominate registered medical practitioners for their verification. It also advocates for the appointment of a custodian for the BMC and the Public Health Department to ensure the nomination of medical practitioners by the District Chief Medical Officer. The petition, in addition to its legal requisitions, seeks to enlighten the public, hospitals, and doctors about living wills, aiming to spare those who have executed them from undue hardships.

Response from the Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court has directed the Union government, the state government, and the BMC to file their responses to the petition, which urges them to appoint a custodian to safeguard living wills. It also demands the execution of the Supreme Court’s directive to simplify the guidelines for passive euthanasia. The petitioner underscored the necessity of awareness about living wills and the appointment of a custodial figure within the local administration responsible for protecting these critical documents.

Next Steps and Future Implications

The high court has instructed the Maharashtra government, the Centre, and the BMC to present their affidavits in reply within six weeks. The petition also proposes the digitization of living wills and the enhancement of public awareness. The case will be heard on March 8, 2024. Its outcome holds the potential to revolutionize the legal and societal landscape surrounding living wills and passive euthanasia in India, reaffirming a person’s right to die with dignity and their autonomy over their medical treatment in dire circumstances.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

