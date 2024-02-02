Bolton Wanderers have ushered in a new era of recruitment with the signing of 26-year-old striker Aaron Collins from Bristol Rovers, marking their most expensive acquisition in a decade. The £750,000 deal is reflective of the club's ambition to ascend in the league, currently holding the second position with hopes of promotion.

Aaron Collins: League One's Shining Star

Last season's League One Player of the Year, Collins, is renowned for his assists and goal-scoring prowess. With 35 league goals in just 118 appearances for Rovers, he is anticipated to greatly enhance Bolton's attacking options. Collins, ambitious and focused, is keen on contributing significantly to Bolton's offensive line, adding to his impressive record of 16 goals and 11 assists last season.

Strategic Partnership

Collins' signing aligns with Bolton's evolved transfer strategy, with advisory support from Ludonautics, a company known for its involvement in Liverpool's success. The recent transfer window has been productive for Bolton, signaling a harmonious blend of strategy and execution. The club's dedicated push for promotion is mirrored in their recruitment efforts, with Collins being their third signing of the winter transfer window.

Teaming Up with Dion Charles

Expressing a preference for playing up-front in a pair, Collins hopes to aid teammate Dion Charles in his quest for the Golden Boot. Aware of Bolton's storied history and its pantheon of legends, Collins views his move as a critical step in his career. The club's environment is in sync with its ambitions, fostering confidence among fans and players alike.