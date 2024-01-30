Bojang Murder Trial Suspended: Coerced Statements Under Scrutiny

In a significant shift in the ongoing court case, counsel L. Darboe raised questions about the legitimacy of Ousainou Bojang's statements pertaining to the murder of three Police Intervention Unit (PIU) officers. The trial, which until now was focused on the murder charges, has been suspended to investigate the claims of Bojang being subjected to involuntary drug use and physical assault.

A Trial within a Trial

Justice E. Jaiteh acceded to the suspension of the main trial to delve into the allegations surrounding the circumstances under which Bojang's statements were obtained. The defense argued that Bojang's statements were not voluntary, a breach of the Evidence Act, which necessitates the presence of independent witnesses during such proceedings.

Witness Examination: A Different Perspective

The sixth prosecuting witness, Ebou Sowe, was questioned by Director of Public Prosecution A.M. Yusuf. Sowe, who was instructed to obtain voluntary statements from the accused for each count, presented a differing viewpoint. He claimed that Bojang was informed of his rights, including the right against self-incrimination, and an independent witness was present when the statements were recorded and endorsed.

Legal Implications and Future Course

Should the allegations of forced statements hold, it could drastically alter the course of the trial. The defense's claim of Bojang's statements being coerced through drugging and physical abuse could potentially invalidate the statements if proven. The court now faces the task of investigating these allegations, with the trial set to continue today. The case's backdrop and charges against Ousainou and his sister Amie Bojang are expected to be revisited in due course.