Bogawantalawa Tea Estates: Pioneering Sustainability in the Tea Industry

In the lush green landscapes of Sri Lanka, nestled amidst tea plantations, a company is making waves in the global tea industry with its commitment to sustainability and renewable energy. Bogawantalawa Tea Estates PLC (BTE), a leading tea company, has emerged as a pioneer in integrating environmental responsibility with business innovation.

Powering Sustainability with Solar Energy

BTE's commitment to a greener future is evident in their ambitious renewable energy projects. They have installed a staggering 2300 kW of solar energy capacity across their manufacturing plants, resulting in an annual production of three million KWH. This initiative has led to a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, saving an impressive 2500MT annually.

The company's solar energy initiatives don't stop there. BTE has plans to build a 10MW Solar Park, which is projected to generate 15 million electricity units each year. This venture, estimated to cost approximately Rs 1.6 billion, aims to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 12,000 MT annually.

Community-Based Renewable Projects

Understanding the potential of collective action, BTE is also exploring community-based renewable initiatives. Among these is a project to implement communal solar models, an effort designed to decrease electricity costs for workers' houses, thereby directly improving the lives of their community members.

Setting Global Benchmarks

BTE has not only set the standard for renewable energy usage in the tea industry but has also achieved several noteworthy milestones on a global scale. They are the first in the world to offer Climate Positive Teas, a brand of tea certified for 100% renewable energy usage. Moreover, the company achieved Net Zero Energy status in 2019, a testament to their unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Beyond Energy: A Holistic Approach to Sustainability

The company's sustainability efforts extend well beyond energy. BTE's strategies include water conservation, organic farming practices, and community development programs. Their holistic approach to sustainability encompasses natural composting, site-specific fertilisers, and agroforestry. At the heart of these initiatives is a 44,000-person community, composed of BTE employees and their families, whose well-being is a core focus of the company's sustainability efforts.

Their approach to sustainability is based on a principle that it is not just a goal to be achieved but a way of life. BTE's commitment to environmental responsibility sets a high bar for other companies, not just in the tea industry, but across all sectors, inviting them to join in the global climate action effort.