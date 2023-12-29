en English
BNN Newsroom

BOC Aviation to Acquire Six Airbus Aircraft in Significant Fleet Expansion

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:56 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:29 pm EST
In a significant advancement for the aviation industry, BOC Aviation, a leading aircraft leasing company, has struck a deal to acquire six Airbus aircraft. The purchase includes four A321NEO and two A320NEO models, acquired directly from Airbus S.A.S.

The agreement, reached on December 27th, is a testament to BOC Aviation’s strategic plan to modernize its fleet with fuel-efficient aircraft and boost their market position.

BOC Aviation’s latest investment underscores its confidence in the aviation market’s recovery and growth prospects.

The aircraft delivery is slated for 2027 and 2028, highlighting the company’s long-term commitment to an eco-friendly and efficient fleet. However, the financial specifics of the transaction remain confidential.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

