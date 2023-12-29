BOC Aviation to Acquire Six Airbus Aircraft in Significant Fleet Expansion

In a significant advancement for the aviation industry, BOC Aviation, a leading aircraft leasing company, has struck a deal to acquire six Airbus aircraft. The purchase includes four A321NEO and two A320NEO models, acquired directly from Airbus S.A.S.

The agreement, reached on December 27th, is a testament to BOC Aviation’s strategic plan to modernize its fleet with fuel-efficient aircraft and boost their market position.

BOC Aviation’s latest investment underscores its confidence in the aviation market’s recovery and growth prospects.

The aircraft delivery is slated for 2027 and 2028, highlighting the company’s long-term commitment to an eco-friendly and efficient fleet. However, the financial specifics of the transaction remain confidential.