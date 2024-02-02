Bluestone Health Takes Primary Care to Rural Doorsteps with Mobile Clinics

Bluestone Health Association, Inc., a renowned health care provider, has embarked on a novel initiative aimed at extending their health care services to underserved communities. The Association has rolled out two fully-equipped mobile health clinics in Mercer County, a move aimed at overcoming transportation hurdles faced by patients in rural areas.

Revolutionizing Access to Health Care

These mobile clinics are not just an innovative solution, but a beacon of hope for rural communities struggling to access quality health care. Equipped with full-service medical units, these mobile clinics can offer a comprehensive range of primary health care services akin to the Association's six stationary locations. This means that patients will have access to laboratory services, consultations, and other essential health services right at their doorstep.

High-tech, Wheelchair Accessible Mobile Clinics

Breaking traditional barriers, the mobile clinics are fitted with advanced satellite communication systems. This ensures seamless connectivity with other Bluestone Health clinics, thus facilitating efficient patient management and care. To ensure inclusivity, the mobile clinics are also outfitted with wheelchair lifts, making them accessible to all individuals.

Regular Stops at Designated Locations

Starting February 13 and 14, these mobile units are set to begin their journey of healing, making regular stops at designated locations in Matoaka, Bramwell, and the Oakvale Ruritan Building. The stops are scheduled on a weekly or biweekly basis, providing both scheduled appointments and walk-in services to the public. As the program evolves, Bluestone Health plans to revise the frequency of visits based on the community's needs.

The initiative, fueled by federal grant money, aims to provide affordable health care services to families residing in remote areas. By bringing medical services directly to these communities, Bluestone Health is not just addressing the issue of accessibility but is also redefining the concept of primary health care.