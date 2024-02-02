Blueoak Estates Reveals Luxury Residential Project 'The Grange': Promise or Problem?

Development company Blueoak Estates has unveiled plans for a luxury residential project named 'The Grange', comprising 12 flats in West Kirby, with a picturesque view of the River Dee. The ambitious project involves a transition from the past to the future, with the Victorian-era building on Grange Hill, dating back to 1897, set to be replaced by a modern and sustainable living environment.

Deviation from History, Focus on Sustainability

The building, once the heart of Combermere School in the 1950s and 60s, will pave the way for a state-of-the-art residential project. The proposed plan entails 23 car parking spaces and a commitment to preserving the local tree population, signaling Blueoak's effort to balance the demand for luxury living with environmental considerations.

Public Concerns and Opposition

Although the project promises a new wave of urban living, it has been met with resistance. Forty locals and Councillor Jeff Green have voiced their concerns about the project's scale, potential strain on local services, and potential light and noise pollution. However, the opposition is not unanimous. Notably, statutory consultees like United Utilities and Natural England refrained from lodging objections.

Design Sensitivity and Council Say

Despite the concerns, the planning application emphasizes a design that would complement the surrounding area. The central portion of the structure is set to be marginally taller than the current building, promising to enhance views across the Estuary. The Wirral Council officers have recommended approval of the development, contingent upon Blueoak Estates finalizing an agreement for a £240,000 contribution to off-site affordable housing within six months. Failing to secure this agreement might result in the application being refused, holding the future of 'The Grange' in balance.