en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Bitcoin ETFs Poised to Reshape Financial Services Industry

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Bitcoin ETFs Poised to Reshape Financial Services Industry

The financial services industry is on the brink of a significant shift, with bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) opening doors for large money managers across the U.S. public markets. This development, catalyzed by the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of spot bitcoin ETFs, is anticipated to trigger fund inflows ranging from $50 billion to $100 billion in 2024, influencing the $30 trillion advised wealth management industry.

Bitcoin ETFs: Changing the Investment Landscape

Bitcoin’s price witnessed a high of $49,000 in early 2023, a rebound to its December 2021 levels, following a major selloff in 2022. This rally was largely missed by a significant portion of the investment world. The trading of bitcoin ETFs across U.S. public markets presents a new opportunity for investors to gain exposure to the primary digital currency in a manner akin to purchasing stock and bond index funds. Despite SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s stern warnings about crypto investments, the industry is not slowing down.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Magnet for Fund Inflows

Some mutual funds, like the Hundredfold Select Alternatives Fund, are allocating a portion of their assets for indirect bitcoin exposure. Bitwise Asset Management, one of the 11 issuers granted initial approval for a bitcoin product, is aiming its Bitwise Bitcoin ETF at financial advisors and family offices. A survey involving financial advisors revealed that a significant majority were waiting for a spot bitcoin ETF before investing, with large allocations to crypto more than doubling in 2023 compared to the previous year.

ETFs: Facilitating Bitcoin Investment

A low-cost bitcoin ETF may be the easiest way for most people to invest in bitcoin. Data from Robinhood suggests that 81% of bitcoin ETF trading volume in the first week came from individual accounts. Before the SEC’s approval, the 2022 CFA Institute Investor Trust Study revealed that 94% of state and local pension plans had some crypto exposure. The introduction of these new ETF products could offer more legitimacy and lower costs for retirement plans looking to increase their crypto allocation. Financial firms provide varying advice on portfolio allocation to bitcoin, with Galaxy Digital and WisdomTree suggesting that even a small allocation can significantly improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile.

The launch of bitcoin ETFs marks a significant turning point for cryptocurrency investing. As financial firms gain more exposure through these new instruments, the impact on bitcoin prices will be noticeable. Despite some executives calling out bitcoin as a high-risk investment, the approval is expected to pave the way for even more innovative crypto ETFs, including spot ether products. While some view cryptocurrencies as risky, the approval is expected to be the foundation for a new round of financial innovation.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
26 mins ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
39 mins ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
39 mins ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Asian Cup: Qatar Begins Title Defense with Convincing Victory Over Lebanon
33 mins ago
Asian Cup: Qatar Begins Title Defense with Convincing Victory Over Lebanon
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
38 mins ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
39 mins ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
26 mins
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
38 mins
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
39 mins
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
39 mins
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
39 mins
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
39 mins
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
39 mins
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
47 mins
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
47 mins
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
53 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
1 hour
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
3 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
6 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app