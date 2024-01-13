Bitcoin ETFs Poised to Reshape Financial Services Industry

The financial services industry is on the brink of a significant shift, with bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) opening doors for large money managers across the U.S. public markets. This development, catalyzed by the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of spot bitcoin ETFs, is anticipated to trigger fund inflows ranging from $50 billion to $100 billion in 2024, influencing the $30 trillion advised wealth management industry.

Bitcoin ETFs: Changing the Investment Landscape

Bitcoin’s price witnessed a high of $49,000 in early 2023, a rebound to its December 2021 levels, following a major selloff in 2022. This rally was largely missed by a significant portion of the investment world. The trading of bitcoin ETFs across U.S. public markets presents a new opportunity for investors to gain exposure to the primary digital currency in a manner akin to purchasing stock and bond index funds. Despite SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s stern warnings about crypto investments, the industry is not slowing down.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Magnet for Fund Inflows

Some mutual funds, like the Hundredfold Select Alternatives Fund, are allocating a portion of their assets for indirect bitcoin exposure. Bitwise Asset Management, one of the 11 issuers granted initial approval for a bitcoin product, is aiming its Bitwise Bitcoin ETF at financial advisors and family offices. A survey involving financial advisors revealed that a significant majority were waiting for a spot bitcoin ETF before investing, with large allocations to crypto more than doubling in 2023 compared to the previous year.

ETFs: Facilitating Bitcoin Investment

A low-cost bitcoin ETF may be the easiest way for most people to invest in bitcoin. Data from Robinhood suggests that 81% of bitcoin ETF trading volume in the first week came from individual accounts. Before the SEC’s approval, the 2022 CFA Institute Investor Trust Study revealed that 94% of state and local pension plans had some crypto exposure. The introduction of these new ETF products could offer more legitimacy and lower costs for retirement plans looking to increase their crypto allocation. Financial firms provide varying advice on portfolio allocation to bitcoin, with Galaxy Digital and WisdomTree suggesting that even a small allocation can significantly improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile.

The launch of bitcoin ETFs marks a significant turning point for cryptocurrency investing. As financial firms gain more exposure through these new instruments, the impact on bitcoin prices will be noticeable. Despite some executives calling out bitcoin as a high-risk investment, the approval is expected to pave the way for even more innovative crypto ETFs, including spot ether products. While some view cryptocurrencies as risky, the approval is expected to be the foundation for a new round of financial innovation.