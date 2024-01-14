Bitcoin Bullish Trends and Mining Profits Signal a Robust Cryptocurrency – Ark Invest’s Analysis

The launch of the first spot Bitcoin ETF on January 10 has fired up discussions about Bitcoin in financial circles. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is not left out of the discussion.

In its latest monthly report, the investment firm painted a picture of Bitcoin in an ‘early to-mid’ stage bullish trend, as it has recently eclipsed key performance indicators.

Long-Term Holders Begin to Sell

Notably, long-term holders, who are usually hesitant to sell, have begun to cash in, signaling a bullish sentiment among investors. In addition, as of the close of December, 90% of Bitcoin’s total supply was in profit, a level of profitability that hasn’t been seen since November 2021 when Bitcoin was valued at $58,900.

Bitcoin Mining Sees Increased Interest

The report also discusses Bitcoin mining, highlighting a 26% surge in the average revenue of miners in December compared to November and an impressive 200% leap compared to the previous year. This increased profitability has piqued the interest of more miners, leading to a doubling of mining difficulty since December 2022, indicating a more secure and robust Bitcoin network.

Bitcoin’s Long-Term Value Reinforced

While the short-term outlook seems positive, Ark Invest’s report suggests that the long-term value of Bitcoin is underscored by its security metrics. Interestingly, despite this positive analysis from Ark Invest, The Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor service does not include Bitcoin among its top 10 stock recommendations.

The Impact of First Spot Bitcoin ETFs

The approval of the first spot Bitcoin ETFs has had a profound impact on crypto investing. It has triggered important discussions around buying a Bitcoin ETF and the potential popularity such ETFs may garner among individual investors. The launch has also influenced market sentiment, with diminishing hype and potential approval for a similar product for Ethereum on the horizon. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, the price of Bitcoin, and technical analysis indicators all offer insights into the market’s reaction to the ETF approval and the subsequent decline in Bitcoin’s price.