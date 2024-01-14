en English
BNN Newsroom

Bitcoin Bullish Trends and Mining Profits Signal a Robust Cryptocurrency – Ark Invest’s Analysis

By:
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
Bitcoin Bullish Trends and Mining Profits Signal a Robust Cryptocurrency – Ark Invest’s Analysis

The launch of the first spot Bitcoin ETF on January 10 has fired up discussions about Bitcoin in financial circles. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is not left out of the discussion.

In its latest monthly report, the investment firm painted a picture of Bitcoin in an ‘early to-mid’ stage bullish trend, as it has recently eclipsed key performance indicators.

Long-Term Holders Begin to Sell

Notably, long-term holders, who are usually hesitant to sell, have begun to cash in, signaling a bullish sentiment among investors. In addition, as of the close of December, 90% of Bitcoin’s total supply was in profit, a level of profitability that hasn’t been seen since November 2021 when Bitcoin was valued at $58,900.

Bitcoin Mining Sees Increased Interest

The report also discusses Bitcoin mining, highlighting a 26% surge in the average revenue of miners in December compared to November and an impressive 200% leap compared to the previous year. This increased profitability has piqued the interest of more miners, leading to a doubling of mining difficulty since December 2022, indicating a more secure and robust Bitcoin network.

Bitcoin’s Long-Term Value Reinforced

While the short-term outlook seems positive, Ark Invest’s report suggests that the long-term value of Bitcoin is underscored by its security metrics. Interestingly, despite this positive analysis from Ark Invest, The Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor service does not include Bitcoin among its top 10 stock recommendations.

The Impact of First Spot Bitcoin ETFs

The approval of the first spot Bitcoin ETFs has had a profound impact on crypto investing. It has triggered important discussions around buying a Bitcoin ETF and the potential popularity such ETFs may garner among individual investors. The launch has also influenced market sentiment, with diminishing hype and potential approval for a similar product for Ethereum on the horizon. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, the price of Bitcoin, and technical analysis indicators all offer insights into the market’s reaction to the ETF approval and the subsequent decline in Bitcoin’s price.

BNN Newsroom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

BNN Newsroom

