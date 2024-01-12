en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:10 am EST
Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments

Bishop Broderick Pabillo, the apostolic vicar of Taytay, Palawan, has voiced his opposition to the ongoing signature campaign advocating for amendments to the 1987 Philippine Constitution. Pabillo has urged the public to refrain from signing the petition, warning that the campaign is not a grassroots movement, but rather an initiative driven by powerful individuals with vested interests.

Playing on Poverty

The Bishop highlighted reports of money and government aid being offered in exchange for signatures, a tactic he condemned as deceitful and exploitative of the poverty of the people. This signature campaign, according to Pabillo, is not a demonstration of democracy, but a manipulation of the economically disadvantaged. He has called for a proper discussion and reflection before any decision is made, emphasizing the importance of understanding the full implications of the proposed constitutional amendments.

Undermining Checks and Balances

Central to Pabillo’s concerns is the fear that the proposed amendments could lead to the dissolution of the Senate’s power if the two chambers of Congress were to vote jointly on constitutional changes. Such a move would significantly undermine the checks and balances that are crucial to a healthy democracy, potentially leading to an unhealthy concentration of power.

Political Reactions

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines Episcopal Commission on Public Affairs echoed Pabillo’s concerns, stating that constitutional change is not the panacea for the country’s problems. Instead, efforts should focus on combating corruption, promoting social justice, and providing basic services. Politicians, too, have weighed in on the issue. Kabataan Party List Representative Raoul Manuel and others have questioned the push for constitutional changes and denied any involvement in bribery to secure signatures for the initiative. Meanwhile, Davao City 3rd District Representative Isidro Ungab and Leyte 4th District Representative Richard Gomez have refuted allegations of financial incentives linked to the campaign. On the other end of the spectrum, Surigao del Norte 2nd District Representative Robert Ace Barbers defended the initiative, stating that it is representative of the will of the people and the business community, and that blocking it would be a betrayal of their oaths.

The ongoing debate over the signature campaign underscores the deep divisions over the need for constitutional reform in the Philippines. The outcome of this campaign could have far-reaching implications for the future of the nation’s democracy, making it crucial for the public to be adequately informed and engaged in the discussion.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
14 mins ago
Peacock's 'The Traitors': A New Reality TV Series with a Social Deduction Twist
In a captivating fusion of social deduction games and reality TV, Peacock has launched a new series titled ‘The Traitors’, set amidst the haunting allure of the Scottish Highlands. The series, spanning 10 episodes, has roped in 20 well-known reality TV personalities and seasoned gamers to compete for a grand cash prize. A Game of
Peacock's 'The Traitors': A New Reality TV Series with a Social Deduction Twist
YouTube Stars Catherine and Austin Announce Divorce, Share Future Plans
1 hour ago
YouTube Stars Catherine and Austin Announce Divorce, Share Future Plans
Sue Perkins and Anna Richardson Discuss Their Breakup and Transition to Friendship
1 hour ago
Sue Perkins and Anna Richardson Discuss Their Breakup and Transition to Friendship
Apple Doubles Tracking Limit on Find My App to 32 Items
29 mins ago
Apple Doubles Tracking Limit on Find My App to 32 Items
ITV's Dermot O'Leary Faces Backlash Over On-Air Behaviour
38 mins ago
ITV's Dermot O'Leary Faces Backlash Over On-Air Behaviour
Oxford English Dictionary's Latest Update: Reflecting Language Evolution
1 hour ago
Oxford English Dictionary's Latest Update: Reflecting Language Evolution
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel Retaliates by Reducing Essential Goods to West Bank Amid Genocide Accusations
10 seconds
Israel Retaliates by Reducing Essential Goods to West Bank Amid Genocide Accusations
Probing Deeper: Financial Improprieties at Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
4 mins
Probing Deeper: Financial Improprieties at Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade
5 mins
Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
7 mins
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
7 mins
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
8 mins
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
8 mins
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
8 mins
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
8 mins
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app