Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments

Bishop Broderick Pabillo, the apostolic vicar of Taytay, Palawan, has voiced his opposition to the ongoing signature campaign advocating for amendments to the 1987 Philippine Constitution. Pabillo has urged the public to refrain from signing the petition, warning that the campaign is not a grassroots movement, but rather an initiative driven by powerful individuals with vested interests.

Playing on Poverty

The Bishop highlighted reports of money and government aid being offered in exchange for signatures, a tactic he condemned as deceitful and exploitative of the poverty of the people. This signature campaign, according to Pabillo, is not a demonstration of democracy, but a manipulation of the economically disadvantaged. He has called for a proper discussion and reflection before any decision is made, emphasizing the importance of understanding the full implications of the proposed constitutional amendments.

Undermining Checks and Balances

Central to Pabillo’s concerns is the fear that the proposed amendments could lead to the dissolution of the Senate’s power if the two chambers of Congress were to vote jointly on constitutional changes. Such a move would significantly undermine the checks and balances that are crucial to a healthy democracy, potentially leading to an unhealthy concentration of power.

Political Reactions

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines Episcopal Commission on Public Affairs echoed Pabillo’s concerns, stating that constitutional change is not the panacea for the country’s problems. Instead, efforts should focus on combating corruption, promoting social justice, and providing basic services. Politicians, too, have weighed in on the issue. Kabataan Party List Representative Raoul Manuel and others have questioned the push for constitutional changes and denied any involvement in bribery to secure signatures for the initiative. Meanwhile, Davao City 3rd District Representative Isidro Ungab and Leyte 4th District Representative Richard Gomez have refuted allegations of financial incentives linked to the campaign. On the other end of the spectrum, Surigao del Norte 2nd District Representative Robert Ace Barbers defended the initiative, stating that it is representative of the will of the people and the business community, and that blocking it would be a betrayal of their oaths.

The ongoing debate over the signature campaign underscores the deep divisions over the need for constitutional reform in the Philippines. The outcome of this campaign could have far-reaching implications for the future of the nation’s democracy, making it crucial for the public to be adequately informed and engaged in the discussion.