BNN Newsroom

Bishop Barron Calls for Catholic Opposition to Assisted Suicide Bill in Minnesota

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
Bishop Barron Calls for Catholic Opposition to Assisted Suicide Bill in Minnesota

On a chilly winter’s day in Minnesota, Bishop Robert Barron, a steadfast defender of the sanctity of life, is rallying Catholics to counter a legislative push towards the legalization of assisted suicide. As Minnesota deliberates over bill SF 1813/HF 1930, which would sanction assisted suicide under carefully defined conditions, Bishop Barron, a prominent figure of Winona-Rochester, is invoking the teachings of the Catholic Church to challenge it.

My Life, My Death, My Choice?

Inspired by a California billboard endorsing assisted suicide with the slogan ‘My life, my death, my choice,’ Bishop Barron delves into the teachings of St. Paul. He questions whether life is a personal possession, subject to individual whims, or a divine gift, entrusted to us by God, and subject to His providence. He critiques the contemporary emphasis on bodily autonomy and argues that the deliberate act of taking an innocent life is unequivocally wrong, a stance reflecting the Catholic Church’s teachings.

Palliative Care: The Viable Alternative

Bishop Barron passionately advocates for palliative care, emphasizing that advancements in pain management can alleviate suffering in most cases without hastening death. The Church, while opposing euthanasia and assisted suicide, does permit the refusal of extraordinary medical intervention when life is naturally concluding, and such measures would not be beneficial.

The Question of Safeguards

Despite the proposed bill’s safeguards, Bishop Barron expresses reservations about their efficacy. He cites the gradual erosion of similar measures in European countries and Canada, where eligibility for assisted suicide has broadened. He urges Catholics to voice their opposition to the bill and calls for vigilance across the United States, alerting that similar legislation could emerge elsewhere. Pope Francis, the Church’s highest authority, has consistently voiced his opposition to euthanasia, championing palliative care instead.

BNN Newsroom
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

