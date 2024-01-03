en English
BNN Newsroom

Biotech Startup Wugen Appoints Keith Vendola as New CFO

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:13 pm EST
Biotech Startup Wugen Appoints Keith Vendola as New CFO

Wugen, the St. Louis-based biotechnology startup, has announced a key addition to its executive team. Keith Vendola has joined the firm as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bringing his extensive experience in financial transactions to Wugen’s pioneering mission.

A Powerful Addition

Vendola, who officially took on his new role in October, has an impressive history of successful financial transactions. He has been instrumental in more than 50 financial deals, contributing to over $2 billion in transaction value. His deep understanding of financial management and strategic planning will undoubtedly play a crucial role in guiding Wugen’s trajectory.

Wugen’s Revolutionary Mission

Founded in 2018, Wugen is committed to battling cancer through innovative ‘off the shelf’ cell therapies. The company’s primary focus is on hematological and solid tumor malignancies. Its drug candidate, WU-CART-007, is currently undergoing clinical trials. In addition, Wugen is developing WU-NK-101, a promising treatment for acute myelogenous leukemia.

Vendola’s Robust Career

Prior to joining Wugen, Vendola served as CFO at IO Biotech and Rezolute, demonstrating his proficiency in financial leadership roles. His educational background is equally impressive, holding an MBA from Northwestern University, a medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the College of the Holy Cross.

Despite its focus on drug development, Wugen, which raised a substantial $172 million in Series B financing in 2021 and currently employs 82 people, has not publicly disclosed any specific plans for a future public offering. With Vendola now on board and based in the San Francisco region, the company is poised for its next phase of growth and innovation.

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

