Biosaline Agriculture: Global Strategy for Food, Water Security Amid Rising Salinity

Globally, the escalating issue of soil and water salinisation is compromising agricultural productivity, threatening food and water security, especially in arid and semi-arid regions. Dr Tarifa Al Zaabi, Director-General of the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), highlights the critical role of biosaline agriculture in addressing these challenges. By leveraging saline water and salt-affected soils, this innovative approach offers a sustainable solution to enhance land and water productivity under the stress of climate change.

Advertisment

Biosaline Agriculture: A Paradigm Shift

Biosaline agriculture is not merely a concept but a necessary shift towards sustainable farming practices in regions plagued by salinity and water scarcity. This method involves cultivating salt-tolerant crops, employing nature-based solutions, and utilizing saline water and other non-traditional water sources for irrigation. ICBA's mission encompasses developing and promoting these sustainable agricultural solutions across about 40 countries, focusing on areas facing severe salinity, water scarcity, and drought challenges. Through research and development, ICBA is pioneering the use of stress-tolerant crops and resource-efficient technologies to ensure food and water security for future generations.

Empowering Stakeholders: From Research to Field

Advertisment

ICBA's efforts extend beyond research laboratories; they are deeply involved in capacity building and providing evidence-based recommendations to decision-makers and farmers. By supporting smallholder farmers and stakeholders in adopting biosaline agriculture practices, ICBA aims to foster a more resilient agricultural sector capable of withstanding the adversities of climate change. Their work emphasizes the importance of harnessing science and innovation to transform agricultural landscapes, making them more productive and sustainable despite the growing challenges of salinity and water scarcity.

Towards Sustainable Food and Water Security

The advocacy for biosaline agriculture comes at a crucial time when global food and water security are increasingly threatened by environmental challenges. ICBA's strategic focus on salinity-tolerant crops and innovative farming techniques is a testament to the potential of biosaline agriculture in mitigating the impact of salinisation on agriculture. As the world grapples with these pressing issues, the work of ICBA and the promotion of biosaline agriculture offer a beacon of hope for sustainable solutions in resource-constrained environments.

As the global community continues to face unprecedented environmental challenges, the pioneering work of ICBA in promoting biosaline agriculture stands out as a critical endeavour towards achieving food and water security. By addressing the root causes of salinity and water scarcity, and providing viable agricultural solutions, ICBA's efforts underscore the importance of innovation and sustainability in securing a resilient future for agriculture.