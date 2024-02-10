Biometric Passports and Metaverse Previews: The Future of Travel in 2070

In a world increasingly shaped by technological advancements, the future of travel is set to undergo a dramatic transformation, according to a recent report commissioned by easyJet. The 'Future of Travel' report predicts that by 2070, biometric passports and heartbeat signatures will replace traditional methods of identification at airports, allowing for quicker and more efficient travel experiences.

Revolutionizing the Travel Experience

The report suggests that passengers will soon be able to preview their vacations in the metaverse before booking their trips. In-flight entertainment will also undergo a significant change, with content being beamed directly in front of passengers' eyes. Ergonomic seats will adapt to each traveler's body shape and weight, ensuring maximum comfort during flights.

Communication barriers will become a thing of the past, as local language translation devices will enable seamless interaction between travelers and locals. Hotels will offer 3D-printed food and recyclable holiday clothes, catering to the growing demand for sustainable travel options. Personalized hotel rooms will be tailored to guests' preferences, with energy-efficient subterranean hotels becoming increasingly popular.

Exploring New Frontiers

Underwater 'sea-faris' and time-traveling experiences are set to become the new frontiers of adventure travel. Meanwhile, the European Union is taking steps to implement an automated Entry/Exit System (EES) for non-EU nationals, which will require the recording of biometric data and travel details. This new system is expected to cause disruptions for Eurostar passengers traveling from Britain to the continent, with potential service cuts and long queues at peak times.

India and the UK Leading the Way in Biometric Technology

India is making significant contributions to aviation by installing world-class biometric touchpoints at its 34 busy international air hubs. These touchpoints will cater to travelers from around the world, enhancing their experience and improving security. In the UK, the government plans to replace physical immigration status documents with electronic visas (eVisas) by 2025, making its borders digital and enhancing security.

Eurostar stations like St Pancras are also implementing biometric touchpoints this year, one of the legacies of Brexit. However, concerns remain regarding the potential for delays and disruptions due to inadequate planning and insufficient entry-exit system kiosks. The upcoming biometric border control system at St Pancras International is set to introduce registration and submission of fingerprint and facial biometric data, replacing the traditional passport stamping method for UK travelers.

The Indian government is planning a phased rollout of e-passports, embedded with RFID chips and antennas, as part of its Passport Seva Programme. These biometric passports will have enhanced data integrity and security features, including Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) for safeguarding sensitive information. The total number of passports issued in the last five years can be found in Annexure I.

As the world embraces the future of travel, biometric technology is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the way we explore and interact with new destinations. With the potential for increased efficiency, security, and sustainability, the journey ahead promises to be an exciting one.