en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Billionaire Robert Pera’s Mega Mansion Sparks Controversy on Star Island

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:14 am EST
Billionaire Robert Pera’s Mega Mansion Sparks Controversy on Star Island

Robert Pera, founder of Ubiquiti Networks and owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, is constructing a colossal mansion on the exclusive Star Island, Miami Beach, Florida. The mansion, still under construction, is causing a stir among Pera’s affluent neighbors due to its grandeur and unique, basketball arena-like design. The 28,000 square foot glass-fronted edifice, featuring a professional-grade basketball court, bleachers, locker rooms, and a jumbotron screen visible from half a mile away, has sparked controversy among the residents.

Unprecedented Features Stir Controversy

The jumbotron screen, a highlight of Pera’s mansion, has been left on continuously, casting a bright glow over the island and beyond. This continuous illumination has been described as a spectacle beyond Miami’s usually high standards. These extraordinary features, including a tennis court, pool, boat dock, and a roof deck offering stunning views of the Intracoastal Waterway, have raised eyebrows and concerns among the local community.

A Billionaire’s Playground

Pera, whose net worth is estimated at 7.1 billion, purchased the Grizzlies in 2012 for $377 million. Known for his penchant for property acquisitions, this latest endeavor is a testament to his entrepreneurial success. The new structure is three times larger than the previous one, pushing the boundaries of architectural norms on Star Island.

Privacy Concerns and City Approval

Despite opposition, including from fellow billionaire and property developer Vlad Doronin, Pera managed to secure approval from Miami Beach city planners for his ambitious project. Privacy concerns due to the mansion’s towering structure and continuous lighting have been raised, leading to some design modifications. However, Pera’s ambitious vision for his Star Island home remains largely intact, signifying a new benchmark for opulence and extravagance in Miami Beach.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
PGA golfer Gary Woodland, a former Kansas University (KU) alumnus and 2019 U.S. Open champion, marked a poignant return to competitive golf at the Sony Open in Hawaii following a taxing journey of medical tribulations. The champion had to undergo brain surgery on September 18 to remove a cancerous lesion, a daunting challenge that saw
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
Presidents Ruto and Museveni to Discuss Fuel Import Dispute in Upcoming Diplomatic Talks
56 mins ago
Presidents Ruto and Museveni to Discuss Fuel Import Dispute in Upcoming Diplomatic Talks
Information Commissioner Upholds Withholding of Fishing Data to Protect Commercial Interests
57 mins ago
Information Commissioner Upholds Withholding of Fishing Data to Protect Commercial Interests
Ten Mile Community Fights for Heritage Preservation Amidst Development Threats
1 min ago
Ten Mile Community Fights for Heritage Preservation Amidst Development Threats
Breaking the Money Taboo: Enhancing Personal Growth through Financial Discussions
18 mins ago
Breaking the Money Taboo: Enhancing Personal Growth through Financial Discussions
Fabulous Forties: Sacramento's Affluent Enclave Witnesses Real Estate Boom
21 mins ago
Fabulous Forties: Sacramento's Affluent Enclave Witnesses Real Estate Boom
Latest Headlines
World News
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts
35 seconds
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts
Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections
46 seconds
Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
1 min
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
1 min
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for 'Hard To Kill' Event
1 min
Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for 'Hard To Kill' Event
Extreme Weather Conditions Stir Up Betting Odds for NFL Wild-Card Game
1 min
Extreme Weather Conditions Stir Up Betting Odds for NFL Wild-Card Game
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
1 min
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
1 min
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
Caitlin Viray Joins Farm Fresh Foxies, Gears Up for 2024 PVL Season
1 min
Caitlin Viray Joins Farm Fresh Foxies, Gears Up for 2024 PVL Season
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app