Billionaire Robert Pera’s Mega Mansion Sparks Controversy on Star Island

Robert Pera, founder of Ubiquiti Networks and owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, is constructing a colossal mansion on the exclusive Star Island, Miami Beach, Florida. The mansion, still under construction, is causing a stir among Pera’s affluent neighbors due to its grandeur and unique, basketball arena-like design. The 28,000 square foot glass-fronted edifice, featuring a professional-grade basketball court, bleachers, locker rooms, and a jumbotron screen visible from half a mile away, has sparked controversy among the residents.

Unprecedented Features Stir Controversy

The jumbotron screen, a highlight of Pera’s mansion, has been left on continuously, casting a bright glow over the island and beyond. This continuous illumination has been described as a spectacle beyond Miami’s usually high standards. These extraordinary features, including a tennis court, pool, boat dock, and a roof deck offering stunning views of the Intracoastal Waterway, have raised eyebrows and concerns among the local community.

A Billionaire’s Playground

Pera, whose net worth is estimated at 7.1 billion, purchased the Grizzlies in 2012 for $377 million. Known for his penchant for property acquisitions, this latest endeavor is a testament to his entrepreneurial success. The new structure is three times larger than the previous one, pushing the boundaries of architectural norms on Star Island.

Privacy Concerns and City Approval

Despite opposition, including from fellow billionaire and property developer Vlad Doronin, Pera managed to secure approval from Miami Beach city planners for his ambitious project. Privacy concerns due to the mansion’s towering structure and continuous lighting have been raised, leading to some design modifications. However, Pera’s ambitious vision for his Star Island home remains largely intact, signifying a new benchmark for opulence and extravagance in Miami Beach.