Bill Ackman Backs Harvard Alumni in Bid to Reshape University’s Leadership

In a move that could reshape the governance of the esteemed Ivy League institution, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has thrown his weight behind four Harvard University alumni vying for a seat on the university’s board of overseers. The candidates, Zoe Bedell, Logan Leslie, Julia Pollak, and Alec Williams, are not only distinguished Harvard alumni but also carry the pride of having served in the U.S. military.

Ackman’s Crusade for Change

Ackman’s endorsement comes amid his ongoing crusade to instigate sweeping changes at Harvard, particularly concerning free speech, bullying and harassment prevention, and financial management. This move follows a series of events that have stemmed the billionaire’s dissatisfaction with the university’s leadership, including the recent resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay following a contentious congressional testimony and surfacing of multiple plagiarism allegations.

Harvard Under Fire

Harvard has been under fire, not just from Ackman, but from other quarters as well. The university was named by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) as 2023’s worst institution for free speech. Furthermore, the university’s endowment has drawn criticism for its underwhelming return of 2.9 percent in fiscal 2023, a stark contrast to the 20 percent gain posted by the broader market.

Signatures and the Path Ahead

The four candidates, in their pursuit of a write-in campaign, are required to gather a minimum of 3,300 signatures from Harvard graduates to qualify for the upcoming election. If successful, their election could herald a new era of leadership at Harvard, one that aligns more closely with the ideals espoused by Ackman and his fellow advocates. As a significant donor to Harvard, Ackman has expressed dissatisfaction with how his donations have been managed, adding another layer of depth to his support for the four candidates.