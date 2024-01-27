Bihar Political Upheaval: Nitish Kumar Poised to Reshape State's Governing Alliance

In a dramatic turn of events, Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, is at the heart of political turmoil, with strong indications of his potential return to the BJP-led NDA alliance. This anticipated move marks his fourth alliance change in a decade and the second in his ongoing term, signaling a significant upheaval in the state's political landscape.

Speculation of Kumar's Departure from the Mahagathbandhan

The speculations surrounding Kumar's political shift surged as he is expected to part ways with the Mahagathbandhan, an alliance he had joined merely 18 months ago. Sources within the political sphere suggest that he might resign on Sunday, and a new government could be established by the evening with the backing of the BJP.

Imminent Collapse of the Grand Alliance

The imminent downfall of the grand alliance government was hinted at by KC Tyagi, JD(U)'s political adviser and spokesperson. He criticized a section of the Congress leadership for their alleged disrespect towards Kumar. The BJP, on the other hand, has been accused by RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav of conspiring to seize power in the state.

Bihar's Political Landscape in Flux

Amidst the chaos, meetings between JD(U) MLAs and BJP leaders are underway, further stirring the political cauldron in Bihar. Union Minister Giriraj Singh acknowledged the political unrest, stating that BJP is actively monitoring the situation. The political tension is expected to escalate as Nitish Kumar has reportedly sought an audience with the Governor, hinting at a possible resignation and the formation of a new government with BJP's support.

The unfolding events reflect the unpredictability intrinsic to Bihar's politics, and the potential reshuffling of alliances could redefine its political landscape. As Bihar stands on the brink of a significant shift, further updates are awaited, with the state's political future hanging in balance.