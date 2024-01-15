en English
BNN Newsroom

Biden’s Reelection Campaign Draws Impressive $97 Million in Contributions

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
In an impressive display of political fundraising, President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has reported a significant boost in contributions, amounting to over $97 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This swell has fortified the campaign’s resources, enabling Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ political operation to stride into the new year with a formidable $117 million in cash.

Allocation of Funds

The funds are strategically distributed across four entities: Biden’s campaign, his two joint fundraising committees, and the Democratic National Committee. This calculated allocation is expected to maximize the campaign’s reach and efficacy in the imminent election battlegrounds.

Under the stewardship of the campaign’s manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the campaign has garnered early and sustained support—a crucial factor that has the potential to significantly enhance their operations across the country.

Fundraising Amid Approval Rating Dip

Despite President Biden’s approval rating witnessing a dip to 40% in a recent NBC News survey, the campaign has strategically emphasized the importance of online fundraising initiatives. One such initiative, the “Cup of Joe” contest, raised over $3 million on its own, reinforcing the role of innovative online platforms in modern political fundraising. The campaign has also successfully expanded its email list by 15% in the fourth quarter, enabling them to identify potential new donors.

Comparison with Former President Donald Trump

While former President Donald Trump, Biden’s potential rival in the upcoming election, has not yet released his recent fundraising figures, his 2019 fourth-quarter figures painted a different picture. Trump, in conjunction with the Republican National Committee, reported a combined $125 million, which marginally outstripped Biden’s current numbers. Moreover, Trump’s campaign boasted a cash-on-hand total of $156 million at the onset of 2020.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

