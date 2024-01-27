Biden Considers Tougher Measures on US-Mexico Border Control

President Joe Biden is setting a fresh course on border control, considering stricter measures that could lead to the closure of the US-Mexico border. This decision is in response to criticisms from former President Donald Trump, who has frequently condemned the current administration's immigration policies. This strategic move to bolster border security reflects a potential shift towards more stringent immigration control, a highly contentious issue in American politics.

Stricter Measures on the Horizon

In his latest address, Biden offered assurances that he was open to closing the U.S.-Mexico border if a suitable bill came to his desk. The potential bill, being negotiated in Congress, would require the U.S to shut its southern border if approximately 5,000 migrants cross illegally in one day. Biden stated he would use his emergency authority to enforce this the day he signs the bill into law.

Addressing Immigration Concerns

Immigration remains a major concern for voters in the 2024 election, which likely prompted this move. Arrests for illegal border crossings from Mexico hit an all-time high in December, causing widespread concern. The proposed bipartisan immigration plan, including measures to toughen US-Mexico border control, is a reflection of this concern.

Political and Humanitarian Implications

The proposed border control measures have spurred criticism from various quarters, including House Republicans, immigrant advocates, and former administration officials. They question the effectiveness and implications of these measures. The high-stakes nature of the deal being negotiated in Congress also ties in with providing crucial military assistance for Ukraine in its war against Russian invaders.