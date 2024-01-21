Biden Campaign's Strategic Focus on South Carolina Meets Mixed Reception

The Biden campaign is ramping up its efforts in South Carolina, a measure taken with an eye toward solidifying support in the Black community. With both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visiting the state multiple times, assigning campaign aides early, and investing heavily in advertising on Black radio stations and television, the aim is clear: to assure Black voters across the nation that they are a top priority.

Investing in South Carolina: A Strategic Move

Recent polls indicate Biden's performance among Black voters has dipped compared to the 2020 election, particularly with younger Black constituents. The campaign's strategy is to counter this trend through early and aggressive investment to prevent criticism from intensifying. This intense focus on South Carolina is not without its critics. Some Democrats view the success in the state as potentially misleading due to its older primary electorate and question whether the resources devoted here might be better spent in swing states like Pennsylvania or Georgia.

Delivering on Black Issues: A Point of Contention

There are also concerns about whether the Biden administration has sufficiently delivered on Black issues, with some feeling that Vice President Harris, the first Black woman to hold the office, has been underutilized. However, Biden's team is quick to emphasize his accomplishments for Black voters, including his administration's actions to address systemic racism and economic inequality.

South Carolina Primary: A Critical Indicator

Despite these concerns, the Biden campaign views the South Carolina primary as a crucial gauge of their ability to mobilize the Black electorate. The outcome could provide valuable lessons for engaging Black voters in other states. However, as the state is unlikely to swing from red to blue in the general election, questions remain within the party about the wisdom of this strategic focus.