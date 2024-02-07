Bharti Singh Advocates for Family Inclusion in 'Dance Deewane'

Renowned comedian and host, Bharti Singh, has expressed her desire for the inclusion of her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and their son, lovingly referred to as Gola, on the popular television show 'Dance Deewane'. The theme for the current season, 'Aapke Parivaar Se Humare Parivaar Tak'—which translates to 'From Your Family to Our Family'—has prompted Bharti's playful request. She firmly believes that their participation would inject a high level of fun and amusement into the show.

Family on the Dance Floor

As Bharti juggles her personal life and show commitments, she remains hopeful of Haarsh joining the show. The care of Gola is currently managed by a nanny at home. Yet, her hope for a 'full dancing family' on the show persists. She has extended an open invitation to the makers of 'Dance Deewane' and the Colors team, to bring her family on the set. The idea of a family that dances together, stays together, seems to be at the core of her request.

From Your Family to Our Family

The theme of the season, 'Aapke Parivaar Se Humare Parivaar Tak', seems to have inspired Bharti's request. The theme, which is centered around the concept of family unity and togetherness, seems to be an opportunity for Bharti to bring her own family to the limelight. The inclusion of her family could potentially add a new dynamic to the show, promoting the idea of family participation and unity.

A Star-filled Judging Panel

'Dance Deewane' boasts of a star-studded judging panel, with prominent figures such as Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty serving as judges. The show, which is broadcasted on Colors TV, is known for its high-energy performances and engaging themes. The addition of Bharti's family could potentially add a new layer of entertainment and engagement to the show.