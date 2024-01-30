Bexley Council Rejects Proposed Development at Park Lodge, Sidcup

Bexley Council has rejected a proposal to add a new storey to Park Lodge, a block of flats on Chislehurst Road in Sidcup. The proposed development was intended to expand the building from three to four stories, creating three additional flats. However, the council dismissed the proposal, citing non-compliance with regional and national planning policies.

Unacceptable Loss of Sunlight

According to the council, the proposed development would lead to an 'unacceptable loss of sunlight' to a ground floor window. This was highlighted as a significant concern and a primary reason for the refusal. The sunlight factor is a key consideration in planning policy, ensuring that all residents have access to natural light.

Inadequate Housing Standards

Beyond the sunlight issue, the council also pointed out that the proposed flats did not meet housing standards concerning bedroom and overall flat sizes. This reflects the council's commitment to maintaining high living standards for its residents, especially in new developments.

Persistent Development Attempts

The recent proposal adds to a string of previous development attempts by the property's owner, Rosesite (Southern) Ltd. Several past applications have either been refused by the council or withdrawn by the applicant. The property, completed in 2008, was originally a bungalow from the late 1960s. The most recent plan aimed to increase the total residential units to 16, including one 2-bedroom and two 1-bedroom flats.

Due to the site's private ownership and the impracticalities associated with managing affordable units, the proposed flats would not be classified as affordable housing. Park Lodge, situated opposite Sidcup Green park and along the A222 road, continues to attract development interest despite the council's strict adherence to planning policies.