Beverly Hills Housing Plan Falls Short, Invokes Builder’s Remedy

In a ground-breaking development, the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) of the State of California has declared the City of Beverly Hills’ housing plan inadequate, citing non-compliance with state laws. This pivotal move triggers the builder’s remedy provision, a clause that enables developers to overstep local zoning regulations, provided their projects incorporate affordable housing.

Non-Compliance and Consequences

The issue emerged when Beverly Hills failed to secure state approval for its housing plan within the stipulated deadline and has been in a state of non-compliance since October 2021. The HCD, in response, has demanded further revisions from the city, underscoring the necessity for Beverly Hills to showcase its commitment to adhering to fair housing laws and offering a broader range of housing choices.

Exploring the Builder’s Remedy Provision

Developers like Leo Pustilnikov and Soundview Investment Partners, helmed by Max Netty, have jumped at the opportunity, submitting plans for multiple developments under the builder’s remedy provision. The submitted proposals include the addition of over 1,200 apartments and a soaring 17-story building housing 56 units.

Political Backing for Builder’s Remedy

The builder’s remedy provision has garnered political endorsement from heavyweights such as Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta. They previously intervened in a related case in La Cañada Flintridge, reinforcing compliance with affordable housing mandates. This recent development in Beverly Hills underscores the state’s commitment to enforcing housing regulations and promoting affordable housing solutions.