en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Beverly Hills Housing Plan Falls Short, Invokes Builder’s Remedy

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:23 am EST
Beverly Hills Housing Plan Falls Short, Invokes Builder’s Remedy

In a ground-breaking development, the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) of the State of California has declared the City of Beverly Hills’ housing plan inadequate, citing non-compliance with state laws. This pivotal move triggers the builder’s remedy provision, a clause that enables developers to overstep local zoning regulations, provided their projects incorporate affordable housing.

Non-Compliance and Consequences

The issue emerged when Beverly Hills failed to secure state approval for its housing plan within the stipulated deadline and has been in a state of non-compliance since October 2021. The HCD, in response, has demanded further revisions from the city, underscoring the necessity for Beverly Hills to showcase its commitment to adhering to fair housing laws and offering a broader range of housing choices.

Exploring the Builder’s Remedy Provision

Developers like Leo Pustilnikov and Soundview Investment Partners, helmed by Max Netty, have jumped at the opportunity, submitting plans for multiple developments under the builder’s remedy provision. The submitted proposals include the addition of over 1,200 apartments and a soaring 17-story building housing 56 units.

Political Backing for Builder’s Remedy

The builder’s remedy provision has garnered political endorsement from heavyweights such as Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta. They previously intervened in a related case in La Cañada Flintridge, reinforcing compliance with affordable housing mandates. This recent development in Beverly Hills underscores the state’s commitment to enforcing housing regulations and promoting affordable housing solutions.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Controversial Redevelopment Plan for Redondo Beach Power Plant Site: A New Urban Utopia or a Legal Minefield?

By Nitish Verma

Infrastructure Challenges Loom for New Hampstead Development Proposal

By Muhammad Jawad

Mother and Daughter's Unique Family Story: Niece Older Than Uncle

By Safak Costu

Nine Tips to Maintain Closeness and Contentment After Sex: Advice from Intimacy Coach Holly Robinson

By Momen Zellmi

Israeli Ministers Back 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians Amid US ...
@BNN Newsroom · 4 mins
Israeli Ministers Back 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians Amid US ...
heart comment 0
Google Maps Innovates for Improved Offline Navigation

By BNN Correspondents

Google Maps Innovates for Improved Offline Navigation
Horniman Museum’s Iconic Walrus Exhibit to Temporarily Bid Farewell Amid Refurbishments

By BNN Correspondents

Horniman Museum's Iconic Walrus Exhibit to Temporarily Bid Farewell Amid Refurbishments
Scottish Government Greenlights Demolition of Dalintober Estate’s Tenement Blocks

By Olalekan Adigun

Scottish Government Greenlights Demolition of Dalintober Estate's Tenement Blocks
Internet-Famous Couple’s Home Renovation Sparks Online Debate

By Muhammad Jawad

Internet-Famous Couple's Home Renovation Sparks Online Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
52 seconds
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
53 seconds
Matua's Light Sauvignon Blanc: A Refreshing Alternative for Health-Conscious Wine Lovers
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
2 mins
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
2 mins
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
2 mins
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
2 mins
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
3 mins
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
3 mins
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
4 mins
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app