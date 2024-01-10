Betsey Mauro: A Legacy of Growth at Project SAGE

After nearly a decade of devoted service, Betsey Mauro has stepped down from her position as the executive director of Project SAGE, marking the end of an era characterized by substantial growth and a fervent commitment to social justice and community health.

A Legacy of Growth and Commitment

Project SAGE, under Mauro’s leadership, experienced a period of significant expansion. The organization outgrew its previous premises, necessitating a move to a larger, more accessible location. This move was a mere indicator of the transformation that Mauro envisioned and executed. What was once known as Women’s Support Services blossomed into Project SAGE (an acronym for Support, Advocate, Grow, and Educate) under her watch, reflecting a broader mandate and inclusive approach towards aiding victims of relationship violence.

Leadership Shaped by Faith and Education

Mauro’s leadership style was unique, rooted in her faith and her academic background in ministry and higher education. She aimed to create an environment that was not merely supportive but also fostered learning among her staff. Her commitment to social justice was unwavering, fuelled by a desire to uplift individuals and challenge systems that propagate unfairness. This approach enabled Project SAGE to expand its services and increase its staff, ensuring that the organization was equipped to handle the growing demands of the community it served.

Retirement, but not a Farewell

Despite her retirement, Mauro is far from bidding adieu to her commitment to social justice and community health. She has expressed an interest in areas like housing and has contemplated returning to hospice work. Her dedication to her faith and her steadfast belief in social justice remain undimmed, prompting her to continue her mission to advocate for the vulnerable and challenge unjust systems.