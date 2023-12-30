en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Bethenny Frankel’s Bikini Photos of Daughter Ignite Social Media Debate

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:41 am EST
Bethenny Frankel’s Bikini Photos of Daughter Ignite Social Media Debate

Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel, renowned for her stint on ‘Real Housewives of New York City,’ has found herself amidst a growing controversy. The backlash stemmed from her decision to post bikini photos of her 13-year-old daughter, Bryn, on Instagram during their vacation in Turks and Caicos. While Frankel’s intent was to celebrate the end of a challenging year and their mother-daughter bonding moments, the backlash reveals the underlying tension about the use of social media, especially when it concerns minors.

A Controversial Post

The Instagram post in question was shared with Frankel’s 3.3 million followers. It consisted of a series of photos capturing the mother-daughter duo’s vacation moments. Despite the scenic beaches and clear blue skies, the focus shifted to the swimsuit shots of Frankel’s teenage daughter. Critics deemed the photos inappropriate and exploitative, citing the potential dangers of exposing young teens on public platforms frequented by online predators.

Public Reaction and Debate

Frankel’s post has generated a divisive reaction. Critics have implored the former TV star to remove the photos and protect her daughter from unwarranted exposure on social media. The concerns voiced echo larger societal discussions about internet safety, consent, and responsible digital behavior, particularly when it involves minors. The debate has been further fueled by the absence of a comment from Frankel’s representative amidst the growing controversy.

Supporters Stand by Frankel

Despite the criticism, some of Frankel’s fans have defended her actions, arguing that the photos are appropriate for a beach setting and depict a wholesome mother-daughter bonding experience. They have criticized the negative comments, upholding Frankel’s right to share personal moments from her holiday. However, this incident serves as a reminder of the fine line between sharing and oversharing on social media, especially when it invades the privacy of those too young to give informed consent.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India Launches New Vande Bharat Train Service, Engages Social Media Influencers for Promotion

By Dil Bar Irshad

U.S. Ports Gear Up for Infrastructure Upgrades through Multimillion-Dollar Grants

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat to Step Down, Join Advisory Board

By BNN Correspondents

Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit Over Incognito Tracking

By Olalekan Adigun

Sheikh Radwan in Gaza: Resilience Amid Ruins ...
@BNN Newsroom · 7 mins
Sheikh Radwan in Gaza: Resilience Amid Ruins ...
heart comment 0
Mete Gazoz: Turkish Archer Strikes Gold Again, Named Best Men’s Recurve Archer of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Mete Gazoz: Turkish Archer Strikes Gold Again, Named Best Men's Recurve Archer of 2023
2023: The Year of Impactful Personalities

By BNN Correspondents

2023: The Year of Impactful Personalities
Ringing in the New Year Early: A Growing Trend for Family-Friendly Countdowns

By Salman Khan

Ringing in the New Year Early: A Growing Trend for Family-Friendly Countdowns
Dean Keirle’s Vision for Jersey: Addressing Cost of Living Crisis and Advocating Peace

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Dean Keirle's Vision for Jersey: Addressing Cost of Living Crisis and Advocating Peace
Latest Headlines
World News
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
13 seconds
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
43 seconds
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
2 mins
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
3 mins
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
4 mins
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
4 mins
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
5 mins
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
5 mins
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
7 mins
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app