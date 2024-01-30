Berrima Village Celebrates Australia Day with Community Spirit and Vibrant Festivities

Australia Day in Berrima Village sparked a vibrant celebration, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of 4,000-5,000 people. The event was a spectacle of roving entertainment, a display of classic cars, and a robust display of community spirit. Local businesses thrived, with a range of venues offering unique food and entertainment experiences that catered to the diverse crowd.

Citizenship Ceremony and Honors

The day commenced with a Citizenship Ceremony, marking a momentous day for Angela Horne, Holly Toms, and Lynton Hoch, along with his family, and other individuals from diverse nationalities who officially became Australian citizens. The event also celebrated local heroes. Uta and Dennis Purcell were unanimously named Wingecarribee's 2024 Citizens of the Year, a testament to their steadfast dedication to education, charity, and arts within the community. Uta's artistic journey includes attending art lessons and creating a vast portfolio for the Bowral and District Art Society, while Dennis assists in framing and displaying art for local exhibitions. Uta's also a key member of The Southern Highlands Fellowship of Australian Writers, having published her second novella. Dennis, a tech enthusiast, has volunteered countless hours setting up systems at Moss Vale Public School and coaching pupils and teachers.

Young Citizen of the Year

Inspiring Young Citizen of the Year, Mackenzie Isedale, proves that age is no barrier to making a significant impact. Awarded the honour for her fundraising and charity contributions, following her own battle with cancer, Mackenzie, currently the Vice Captain at Bowral High School, has been involved in numerous fundraising and charitable initiatives, significantly contributing to medical research funding.

Community Participation and Economic Boost

Adding a touch of glamour to the event, Australia Day Ambassador, Ms. Robina Beard OAM, famed for her role as Madge the Manicurist in a Palmolive ad, participated in the midday Grand Parade alongside community groups like The First Light Horse Brigade, Highlands Pipes & Drums, RFS, and CWA. Market Place Park transformed into a lively hub, offering market stalls, carnival rides, and live music. Suzanne Hannema, the Coordinator Tourism and Events for Destination Southern Highlands, expressed satisfaction with the turnout and the collaborative spirit of the event, looking forward to maintaining this Southern Highlands tradition.