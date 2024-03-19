Bermuda's Carifta Games 2023 Squad Faces Challenges with Reduced Team of 20 Athletes

Bermuda is set to compete with a significantly reduced team at the 51st Carifta Games in Grenada, marking a challenging year for the island's athletic representation. With 11 fewer athletes than the previous year, the Bermuda National Athletics Association (BNAA) faces the tough reality of injuries and illnesses impacting their squad. Among the absentees are key figures from last year's team, leaving no female athletes in the under-20 category for this iteration of the Games.

Team Composition and Key Athletes

Despite the setbacks, the BNAA remains optimistic about the young and dynamic team poised to represent Bermuda. Sprinter Denver Tucker, a qualifier in both the 100 and 200 metres, is expected to lead the under-20 boys' division alongside Noree Robinson. The under-17 categories also showcase promising talent, with athletes like Jaeda Grant and Miles Outerbridge competing in middle-distance and sprint events, respectively. The team's resilience is a testament to their determination and the depth of talent within Bermuda's athletic community.

Challenges in Preparation

Preparing for the Carifta Games has been notably difficult this year, with the BNAA president, Freddie Evans, citing late withdrawals and health issues as significant hurdles. The absence of eight athletes from the previous year's squad underscores the unpredictability and harsh realities of sports at this level. However, the BNAA's proactive approach in addressing these challenges highlights their commitment to maintaining Bermuda's strong presence at the Carifta Games, despite the reduced squad size.

Support from Sponsors

The BNAA has expressed gratitude towards Aecon and Athene for stepping in as sponsors, emphasizing the vital role of corporate support in enabling the team's participation. This partnership not only underscores the community's backing for its athletes but also ensures that Bermuda's representatives can compete at a high level, fostering pride and unity within the island. Such support is crucial, especially in a year fraught with challenges, providing the team with the resources needed for a successful outing at the Games.

As the Carifta Games approach, Bermuda's team, although depleted, carries the hopes and expectations of their island. Their journey to Grenada is a story of resilience, determination, and the unyielding spirit of competition. With the backing of their sponsors and the support of their community, Bermuda's athletes are set to showcase their talent on the regional stage, proving that even in the face of adversity, excellence can be achieved.