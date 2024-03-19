Bermuda's 2022-23 Consolidated Fund Financials: Auditor-General Raises Concerns Over Asset Retirement Obligations

The Auditor-General of Bermuda, Heather Thomas, has issued a qualified opinion on the Government of Bermuda's Consolidated Fund financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. Highlighting significant concerns, Thomas pointed out insufficient support for the government's asset retirement obligations, underscoring a critical gap in compliance with the newly adopted Public Sector Accounting Standard PS 3280. Despite this issue, the financial statements were noted to fairly represent the government's financial standing.
Unpacking the Qualified Opinion
In her assessment, Thomas underscored that the analysis provided by the government on asset retirement obligations fell short of the detailed requirements mandated by PS 3280. This standard, which deals with legal obligations tied to the retirement of tangible assets, became a significant hurdle as the provided analysis lacked essential factors. Consequently, this gap hindered Thomas's ability to verify the need for potential adjustments across several financial dimensions, including tangible capital assets, asset retirement obligation liability, and the government's overall deficit and accumulated deficit for the year in question.
Financial Statements: A Fair Presentation With Caveats
Despite the qualification, the Auditor-General affirmed that the financial statements of the Consolidated Fund accurately reflect the Government of Bermuda's financial position. However, she included an "Emphasis of Matter" paragraph in her opinion. This was meant to draw attention to the fact that the Consolidated Fund financial statements do not encompass the summary consolidated financial statements of the Government of Bermuda. Thomas clarified that this emphasis does not equate to a qualification of her opinion but serves to highlight significant matters that deserve the attention of Parliament and the public, aligning with professional auditing standards and legislative requirements.
Forward Path and Acknowledgments
Thomas extended her gratitude towards the Ministry of Finance, the Department of the Accountant General, and the Office of the Auditor-General’s professional team, all of whom are instrumental in enhancing public sector financial management and accountability in Bermuda. As the Government of Bermuda navigates these financial reporting challenges, the emphasis on improving support for asset retirement obligations and adherence to new accounting standards will be critical for future audits. This situation underscores the ongoing need for robust financial management practices within the government sector, aiming to foster informed public discourse and transparency regarding Bermuda's fiscal health.