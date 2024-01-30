Bermuda to Host Community Forums Targeting Senior Care Issues

The Bermuda Ministry of Youth, Social Development and Seniors gears up to host two community forums on February 7, 2024. These forums aim to address and discuss the critical issues impacting the ageing population on the island. The initiative is part of a broader effort to craft a three-year National Seniors Strategy that emphasizes facilitating healthy ageing for all.

Insights for Inclusive Ageing

The forthcoming forums intend to provide an open platform for residents to share their perspectives on an array of topics. These subjects range from healthcare and social services to housing and community engagement. The primary goal is to gather diverse opinions and experiences to inform practical and effective solutions for senior care and support. Minister Tinée Furbert, responsible for Youth, Social Development, and Seniors, underscores the importance of collective wisdom in devising these strategies.

Details of the Forums

Both forums, each lasting 90 minutes, will occur at the National Sports Centre pavilion. One session is scheduled for the morning, while the other will take place in the evening. The organizers will offer light refreshments to the participants, who are required to RSVP either by phone or email.

Engagement and Incentives

Adding a dash of excitement, individuals aged 65 and older stand a chance to win a prize at the conclusion of the sessions. This incentive is not just about rewards but is a reflection of the Ministry's commitment to ensuring that the voices of seniors are heard, their experiences valued, and their needs met.