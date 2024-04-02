Bermuda Shines at Carifta Aquatics Championships: Hupman and Team Add to Medal Tally

Another day at the Carifta Aquatics Championships and another day of success for Bermuda. Having racked up their twentieth medal in the girls 15-17 800 metres freestyle relay late on Monday night, the island's talented young squad did not have to wait long for the arrival of the 21st. And for those paying attention to the huge performances being produced night after night in the Bahamas, it will come as no surprise that the first medal on Tuesday was won by teenage sensation Connor Hupman. The 14-year-old picked up his sixth medal of an amazing Games when finishing runner-up in the boys 13-14 400 metres. Hupman had to give best to Noland Barrett, of Jamaica, with the pair involved in a fierce rivalry over the four days of competition.

Rising Stars and Record Breakers

Hupman's run of success started on Saturday when winning gold in the 50 metres backstroke and he added two silver medals to his Carifta collection when finishing runner-up in the 200 metres freestyle and 100 metres backstroke on Sunday. Monday brought another gold in the 200 metres individual medley and silver in the 100 metres freestyle before he rounded his meet off in style on Tuesday. As well as the medals, the teenager also equalled the national record of 28.33 in the 50 metres backstroke but he was not the only swimmer to etch their name into Bermuda's record books. Despite not winning a medal in the 1,500 metres freestyle, Thomas Cechini broke Brian Desmond's record of 17min 11.98 sec in some style by touching the wall in 16:57.06.

Bermuda's Medal Haul Continues

Bermuda's swimmers enjoyed more medal success on the second day of the Carifta Aquatics Championships in Nassau, the Bahamas, with a nine-medal haul taking their overall tally to 14, including a pair of golds. Madelyn Moore and Sam Williamson were among the winners, contributing to Bermuda's success at the championships. This success showcases not only the depth of talent within the island's young athletes but also highlights the effective training and preparation strategies put in place by their coaches and support teams.

Looking Towards the Future

With every stroke and every race, Bermuda's young swimmers are not just winning medals; they're also setting the stage for the next generation of aquatic athletes. The achievements at the Carifta Aquatics Championships serve as both inspiration and a benchmark for what is possible with dedication, hard work, and passion. As these athletes return home, they bring with them not just accolades, but a renewed sense of purpose and the promise of even greater achievements to come.