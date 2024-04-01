Bermuda Pride 2024 Embraces 'Family Affair' Theme: A Celebration of Inclusion and Community

OutBermuda, a non-profit organization, has announced the theme 'Family Affair' for the Bermuda Pride Parade 2024. The event will run between August 28 and September 1, aiming to bring awareness to the concept of chosen family and explore the bonds within the LGBTQ+ community. Tiffany Paynter, the executive director of OutBermuda, highlighted the success of last year's Pride week and expressed excitement to build on it this year. Najib Chentouf, the project manager for Pride 2024, emphasized the importance of centering the Bermudian LGBTQ+ community and providing vital recognition through the event. Details about the August calendar of events will be released in the upcoming weeks, including volunteer and sponsorship opportunities.

A Celebration of Unity and Strength

With the theme 'Family Affair,' OutBermuda aims to underscore the significance of both chosen and blood families within the LGBTQ+ community. The theme was selected through a majority vote, reflecting the community's desire to highlight the diverse forms of family that exist and the importance of acceptance and support among them. Tiffany Paynter's anticipation for this year's Pride stems from last year's achievement, which was deemed the island's 'most successful Pride week.' The organization is eager to further this success by focusing on the inclusivity and bonds that define the LGBTQ+ community.

Organizational Efforts and Community Engagement

OutBermuda's dedication to making Pride 2024 a memorable and impactful event is evident through their planning and community engagement efforts. Najib Chentouf, taking the lead as the project manager, brings a passion for uniting people through education, sharing, and celebration. The organization's approach to centering the Bermudian LGBTQ+ community seeks to provide essential recognition and support. In the weeks ahead, OutBermuda will unveil more details about the event's calendar, including how individuals can get involved through volunteering and sponsorship opportunities.

Looking Forward to Pride 2024

The anticipation for Bermuda Pride 2024 is building, with the community and allies looking forward to a week of celebration, awareness, and education. The 'Family Affair' theme resonates with many, promising an event that not only celebrates LGBTQ+ identities but also the strength found in unity and support. As details unfold, the excitement continues to grow for what is poised to be another landmark event in Bermuda's social calendar, fostering an environment of inclusion and love.