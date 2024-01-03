Berks County Teens Receive Presidential Honor for Exceptional Community Service

Eight driven teenagers from Berks County have been recognized with the prestigious President’s Volunteer Service Award, an honor bestowed upon individuals who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to community service. The award recipients, namely Sindura Sridhar, Jaida Garber, Kemi Ojikutu, Alia Hollock, Ellie Hook, Mia Worley, Samantha Martinez, and Athena Worley, have been lauded for their leadership and their ability to effect positive change in their communities.

Exceptional Service and Leadership

The Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading, managed by VOiCEup Berks, facilitated the recognition of these remarkable teens. Hailing mainly from Wilson School District and Berks Catholic High School, these students have been deeply involved in a range of initiatives aimed at bettering their community. The awards were tiered as Bronze, Silver, or Gold, depending on the number of service hours and the age of the recipients.

Contributions to Community Projects

Kemi Ojikutu, one of the award recipients, has been leading the charge against racism and prejudice through her involvement in the Stand Together Against Racism (STAR) program. Another invaluable contributor, Samantha Martinez, was named Youth of the Year by YVC owing to her impressive commitment of over 230 hours to community projects. Martinez, along with her peers, has also been a part of the Youth Mental Health Ambassador board, and the Canstructure project, an innovative initiative focused on combating hunger.

National Recognition for Volunteerism

The President’s Volunteer Service Award is a national accolade recognizing individuals for their steadfast dedication to volunteer service. It is a testament to the spirit of giving, acknowledging those who selflessly give their time and energy to causes that benefit their communities. The recognition of these eight Berks County teens underscores the impact of their efforts and serves as an inspiration to other young people across the nation to engage in community service.